Aviation Authority Discriminating Against Old People, Says Pilot Forced To Retire

A retired pilot warns that the Civil Aviation Authority faces a "crisis of inexperienced pilots" as a result of a fixed retirement age set at 65-year-old.

Wayne Bayley, a pilot who was forced into retirement by CAA rules, believes that there is "no evidence" to suggest that it is unsafe for over 65-year-olds to fly.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said that there is "a lot of evidence that pilots beyond 65 are still fit to fly."

Mr Bayley reminded Nick of US Airways flight 1549, which famously landed in New York's Hudson River in January 2009 after losing engine power after striking a flock of geese after takeoff.

The highly commended pilot, Chesley Sullenberger, whose actions saved the lives of all 155 people onboard, was 57-years-old when the accident occurred.

Wayne Bayley speaking to Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Mr Bayley said: "There are five UK airlines struggling to get experienced pilots to be captains.

"Over the next five years, 750 pilots are going to be retiring. Why are we forcing those people to stop flying?

"Why are we shooting ourselves in the foot?"