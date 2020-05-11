Exclusive

Call Keir: Your questions to Labour leader Keir Starmer - Watch in full

Keir Starmer was live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it in full.

The new Labour leader is live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning.

It follows Boris Johnson's 13-minute speech on the coronavirus lockdown last night, in which he outlined the firts steps in easing the guidelines.

Sir Keir initially stated that the broadcast was not clear enough and did not provide the clarity required by the public. He expanded upon that when pushed by listeners.

You can see the full 30-minute broadcast at the top of the page.

Call Keir - live on LBC. Picture: LBC / PA

The Prime Minister will set out more detailed plans on slowly easing the coronavirus lockdown to MPs in the Commons on Monday amid widespread calls for clarification.

On Sunday Boris Johnson announced to the nation a slight easing of current coronavirus lockdown restrictions and he will face Parliament on Monday.

The PM will address the Commons revealing more information on his planned Covid-19 alert system and his "first sketch of a road map" for restarting the economy and social lives in England.