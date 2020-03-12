Nick Ferrari asks Chancellor: Was this really a Labour budget?

Nick Ferrari asked Chancellor Rishi Sunak if he delivered more of a Labour budget than a Conservative one after his £600billion spending spree.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer marked the end of austerity with a series of pledges on tackling coronavirus, helping small businesses and ending rough sleeping.

Robert Chote, the outgoing chairman of the Office of Budget Responsibility, said the Budget showed more signs of Gordon Brown than any recent Conservative Chancellor.

So Nick asked him if he was really a Tory version of Gordon Brown.

Mr Sunak responded: "I'll let other people make that judgement.

"What do we care about? We care about putting money in people's pockets."

Watch his full answer at the top of the page.