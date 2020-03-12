Nick Ferrari asks Chancellor: Was this really a Labour budget?

12 March 2020, 16:41

Nick Ferrari asked Chancellor Rishi Sunak if he delivered more of a Labour budget than a Conservative one after his £600billion spending spree.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer marked the end of austerity with a series of pledges on tackling coronavirus, helping small businesses and ending rough sleeping.

Robert Chote, the outgoing chairman of the Office of Budget Responsibility, said the Budget showed more signs of Gordon Brown than any recent Conservative Chancellor.

So Nick asked him if he was really a Tory version of Gordon Brown.

Mr Sunak responded: "I'll let other people make that judgement.

"What do we care about? We care about putting money in people's pockets."

Watch his full answer at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's take on the Conservatives' Budget

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's take on the Conservatives' Budget

21 hours ago

Iain Dale heard this powerful call from Brett over his coronavirus anxiety

Coronavirus anxiety: Caller reveals how Covid-19 is making his mental health worse

1 day ago

Why are we more concerned about coronavirus than the flu?

Why are we more concerned about coronavirus than the flu?

7 days ago

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson has announced new measures to tackle coronavirus

Coronavirus: UK enters 'delay' stage of virus response

The Players: Tournament goes ahead, but no more fans from Friday
James O'Brien's reaction to Labour's claim they forced the government's Budget spending spree

James O'Brien's reaction to Labour's claim they forced Tory Budget spending spree
Sadiq Khan praised Boris Johnson's response to coronavirus

Sadiq Khan: I can't fault Boris Johnson over his coronavirus response