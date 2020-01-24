Coronavirus: Doctor's advice on how to avoid Chinese superbug

As 14 people have been tested in the UK for the deadly Chinese superbug coronavirus, this doctor told LBC how the virus spreads and what you can do to minimise your chances of catching it.

All four results so far have come back negative, with other results expected to come back today.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Dr Peter Holden, the GP Committee Emergency Preparedness Lead at the British Medical Association to find out what they are doing to protect the UK.

How is coronavirus transmitted?

Coronavirus is transmitted in the same way as seasonal flu. It's what we call droplet infection.

It's the old saying of coughs and sneezes spread diseases.

How can we stop coronavirus spreading?

People need to reinvoke the slogan "Catch it, bin it, kill it, wash your hands". That is the simple answer because it's a respiratory illness.

What groups are most at risk of catching coronavirus?

Those who have been to China, mostly Wuhan. At the moment, that's the only diagnostic criteria we have at the moment until we get into specialist testing.

However, we are beginning to see the odd case in other countries in Asia and a lot of people travel.

What should you do if you're worried you've caught coronavirus?

If you think you may have coronavirus, please don't come down to your surgery or A&E and please don't get on public transport.

Stay at home and ring 111. We will triage you from there and if you need help, then help will come to you.

The advice that's gone out to Primary Care and GPs is to get a travel history.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The symptoms are similar to a common cold, including:

- a runny nose

- headache

- cough

- fever

- shortness of breath

- chills

- body aches

In most cases, you won't know whether you have a Coronavirus or a different cold-causing virus, such as rhinovirus.

But if a Coronavirus infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, such as your lungs, it can cause pneumonia, especially in older people.