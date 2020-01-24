Coronavirus: Doctor's advice on how to avoid Chinese superbug

24 January 2020, 10:21 | Updated: 24 January 2020, 10:23

As 14 people have been tested in the UK for the deadly Chinese superbug coronavirus, this doctor told LBC how the virus spreads and what you can do to minimise your chances of catching it.

All four results so far have come back negative, with other results expected to come back today.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Dr Peter Holden, the GP Committee Emergency Preparedness Lead at the British Medical Association to find out what they are doing to protect the UK.

How is coronavirus transmitted?

Coronavirus is transmitted in the same way as seasonal flu. It's what we call droplet infection.

It's the old saying of coughs and sneezes spread diseases.

Coronavirus is spreading around the world
Coronavirus is spreading around the world. Picture: PA

How can we stop coronavirus spreading?

People need to reinvoke the slogan "Catch it, bin it, kill it, wash your hands". That is the simple answer because it's a respiratory illness.

What groups are most at risk of catching coronavirus?

Those who have been to China, mostly Wuhan. At the moment, that's the only diagnostic criteria we have at the moment until we get into specialist testing.

However, we are beginning to see the odd case in other countries in Asia and a lot of people travel.

What should you do if you're worried you've caught coronavirus?

If you think you may have coronavirus, please don't come down to your surgery or A&E and please don't get on public transport.

Stay at home and ring 111. We will triage you from there and if you need help, then help will come to you.

The advice that's gone out to Primary Care and GPs is to get a travel history.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The symptoms are similar to a common cold, including:
- a runny nose
- headache
- cough
- fever
- shortness of breath
- chills
- body aches

In most cases, you won't know whether you have a Coronavirus or a different cold-causing virus, such as rhinovirus.

But if a Coronavirus infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, such as your lungs, it can cause pneumonia, especially in older people.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale was left in tears by Terry's heartbreaking call

This heartbreaking call to Iain Dale ends in the most beautiful way

6 hours ago

Iain Dale's incredibly moving monologue about bereavement

Iain Dale's incredibly moving monologue about bereavement

17 hours ago

Iain Dale ties London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey in knots

Iain Dale ties London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey in knots

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

The US "don't comprehend what they've started", says Dunn family advisor

Harry Dunn: "The US don't comprehend what they've started", says family advisor

Manchester United: Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani become loan targets

Black teen told to cut dreadlocks or face graduation ban from Texas school
Nick Ferrari predicts HS2 will be scrapped

Nick Ferrari predicts HS2 will be scrapped