'Donald Trump just won't tell the truth about Covid'

2 November 2020, 11:58

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a former US Governor told LBC that the Donald Trump "just won't tell the truth about Covid".

Gray Davis, the former US Governor of California told LBC: "I think the big problem in [the US] is the problem you're having in Europe, which is Covid.

Speaking of Donald Trump, Mr Davis, who is a Democrat, added: "He just won't tell the truth about Covid. Covid is serious. It's not going away

The ex-California Governor accused Donald Trump of being someone who "exhausts people" and "wears them out".

The exchange comes as Donald Trump and Joe Biden are set to embark on a hectic final day of campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.

Both candidates will make their case to voters in critical battleground states for one last time before the country heads to the polls.

