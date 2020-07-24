Would shopkeepers accept a Lion King, Guy Fawkes or Phantom of the Opera facemask?

24 July 2020, 11:32

People in England have to wear facemasks if they go into shops from today. But what type of masks will shopkeepers find acceptable?

While everyone in the media sent reporters out with a face covering to speak to shopkeepers, that wasn't enough for Nick Ferrari.

He wanted to see whether employees would be happy with a range of facemasks?

So he sent reporters out with a Tiger King mask, a Guy Fawkes mask and even a Phantom of the Opera mask.

Would shopkeepers be happy with a Guy Fawkes or Tiger King mask?
Would shopkeepers be happy with a Guy Fawkes or Tiger King mask? Picture: LBC

Watch what happened at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

A professor criticised the confusing messages from the government

Independent SAGE member lambasts "problematic" face mask guidance

4 hours ago

John Ware told Iain Dale that he is "considering" taking the former Labour leader to court

Journalist "considers" suing Jeremy Corbyn over Labour anti-Semitism settlement comments

1 day ago

Layla Moran said Shamima Begum needs to come back to the UK to face justice

'Shamima Begum needs to come back,' says Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran

2 days ago

LBC Latest

"Refusing to wear a facemask is not a philosophy, it's just selfish," says James O'Brien

"Refusing to wear a facemask is not a philosophy, it's just selfish," says James O'Brien
Boris Johnson meets staff at a GP in east London today

Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts' and warns over second covid-19 spike
Nick Ferrari quizzed Helen Whately about the facemask rules

Nick Ferrari asked Minister: "Why do we have to wear a mask, but shelf stackers don't?"

Coronavirus: Mel Gibson was treated in hospital after contracting COVID-19