Would shopkeepers accept a Lion King, Guy Fawkes or Phantom of the Opera facemask?

People in England have to wear facemasks if they go into shops from today. But what type of masks will shopkeepers find acceptable?

While everyone in the media sent reporters out with a face covering to speak to shopkeepers, that wasn't enough for Nick Ferrari.

He wanted to see whether employees would be happy with a range of facemasks?

So he sent reporters out with a Tiger King mask, a Guy Fawkes mask and even a Phantom of the Opera mask.

Would shopkeepers be happy with a Guy Fawkes or Tiger King mask? Picture: LBC

Watch what happened at the top of the page.