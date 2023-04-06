'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

6 April 2023, 11:59

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This caller suggests the migrants won't have much of a problem being housed on the Bibby Stockholm in Dorset while their asylum claims are processed.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC had asked Robert in Epsom what his "gut feel" was towards the government's plans.

The caller replied: "I was on that ship about 20 years ago and I had no problems being on it."

"I was told that it was used in the oil industry as living accommodation and they converted to a prison ship", he explained, adding that he was "sentenced on there".

Robert continued: "It is like a floating hotel. You have fully fitted carpet, ensuite bathroom and toilet - in my case a shower - you had tv radio, gymnasium, medical care, you had a swimming pool."

The inmates also had time for "association" where the cabin doors would be opened to allow them to socialise.

"I had no problems being on that ship", he told Nick, suggesting the migrants wouldn't have much of a problem either.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak hails mega-barge being towed from Italy to Dorset to house 500 migrants as 'value for money'

In this controversial plan, the government wants to move migrants and asylum seekers out of hotels to cut costs of around £6m a day, according to the Home Office.

The Bibby Stockholm barge would be towed from Italy to Portland Port, Dorset, to house 500 single males while they wait for their asylum claims to be processed.

This latest move comes as the government presses on with its Illegal Migration Bill in an attempt to crack down on the number of small boats crossing the Channel.

READ MORE: Government wins crunch vote on controversial small boats bill despite backbench backlash

Last month, it was also announced that the UK will help fund a new detention centre in France as part of a £479 million deal to stop migrants attempting to travel through the Channel.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

Exclusive
Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer

Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service

Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers

Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough
The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrair

Minister brands controversial Tory MP '30p Lee' a 'good thing for the Conservative Party'

Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick
The new Tory party chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

New Tory Party Chairman defends decision to appoint controversial MP Lee Anderson as his deputy
MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question 05/04 | Watch Again

16 hours ago

'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

1 day ago

04/04 Cross Question

Cross Question 04/04 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Derek Jacobs was killed in the crash

Smart motorway horror crash deaths 'would have been avoided' with hard shoulder as Govt 'abandons' rollout
Shannon Rule was handed 30 years’ jail and her boyfriend Daniel Gaudin was given 23 years

Woman and jealous boyfriend jailed for ‘honeytrap’ shooting of lover in south London

Brits have been warned about Easter getaway chaos

Warning of Easter getaway chaos amid millions of road trips, fears of Dover delays and strikes in France
Around 17 million trips will be made this weekend, RAC analysis suggests

Everything you need to know about state of roads, rail and underground ahead of Easter weekend
Elle Edwards was shot outside a Liverpool put on Christmas Eve last year, which the accused shooter has pleased not guilty to.

Man denies shooting beautician Elle Edwards dead outside Liverpool pub on Christmas Eve

The run-down house is available for an expected £20,000

Britain’s worst house? Fire-damaged property with skip in garden on sale as ‘fantastic investment’ for £20,000
Many staple items have increased across the Wetherspoons menu

Wetherspoons hike prices but did you notice 'stealth' move? See full list of how much your favourites have increased
The former Made in Chelsea star has let his own mental health journey inspire his decision to tackle this ambitious challenge.

Made in Chelsea’s Josh Patterson says he’s a happy ‘solo daddy’ as he smashes half-way point in 76 marathon challenge
Police at the scene at Nicola Sturgeon's home today

Nicola Sturgeon pulls out of climate event as husband released on bail without charge amid probe over party finances
Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed