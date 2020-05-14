Nick Ferrari forced to correct teachers' union boss over Covid comment

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari had to correct a claim on coronavirus from the boss of a leading teachers' union.

Dr. Patrick Roach is a former teacher and General Secretary of NASUWT, the Teachers' Union and warned that many teachers may not feel safe returning to work next month.

Nick queried why it's ok for schools to return in France, Belgium, Sweden and Denmark, but not the UK.

Dr Roach insisted: "We've seen different trajectories in relation to the virus. We've seen different transmission rates and we've seen different death rates.

"The UK has the highest death rate in Europe."

But Nick told him: "No, it doesn't. We can't put facts out that are wrong.

"It has the highest number of deaths, but not the highest death rate per million. I'm surprised I have to put you right."

Dr Roach insisted: "The NASUWT is not arguing that schools should not be re-opened. I'm not arguing that schools should not be re-opening.

"What we're arguing is that it's important that students and teachers are kept safe."

