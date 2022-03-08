'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

By Seán Hickey

Ian Maxwell tells LBC that the jury in his sister's trial was 'evidently not impartial' as a juror is accused of lying on their form.

Nick Ferrari was joined by the brother of convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell as a juror in her trial is set to be questioned for allegedly lying on their juror form.

The juror in question is believed to have been the victim of sexual abuse, but didn't disclose this on their form.

Ian Maxwell claimed that the juror "gave no explanation at all" to why they didn't state they were a victim of sexual abuse, and even "boasted" that they were "able to sway a hung jury."

"This is an appalling attack on the US justice system," the brother of the convicted sex trafficker told Nick, asking "who is the victim here?

"My sister is the victim of this system right now."

"Many people would say the true victims are the young women your sister has been found guilty of using for sexual purposes with her friend Jeffrey Epstein", Nick argued.

"It is a verdict based on a jury that was evidently not impartial" Mr Maxwell said, insisting that "there should be a retrial" as a result.

He went further to say that the whole verdict in Ms Maxwell's trial "could be a stitch-up" due to the controversy surrounding a juror.

Mr Maxwell concluded by telling Nick that if the juror insists on pleading the Fifth Amendment when questioned, "the judge will have to infer that he has lied and will have to grant a mistrial."