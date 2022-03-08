'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

8 March 2022, 10:43

By Seán Hickey

Ian Maxwell tells LBC that the jury in his sister's trial was 'evidently not impartial' as a juror is accused of lying on their form.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Ferrari was joined by the brother of convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell as a juror in her trial is set to be questioned for allegedly lying on their juror form.

The juror in question is believed to have been the victim of sexual abuse, but didn't disclose this on their form.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of trafficking teenage girls for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein

Read more: Second juror in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says they were sexually abused

Ian Maxwell claimed that the juror "gave no explanation at all" to why they didn't state they were a victim of sexual abuse, and even "boasted" that they were "able to sway a hung jury."

"This is an appalling attack on the US justice system," the brother of the convicted sex trafficker told Nick, asking "who is the victim here?

"My sister is the victim of this system right now."

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says Prince Andrew was 'cancelled' on 'dubious grounds'

Read more: Prince Andrew's accuser has 'lost' infamous photo of him with his arm around her waist

Read more: Jeffrey Epstein's 'pal' and associate found dead in French prison

"Many people would say the true victims are the young women your sister has been found guilty of using for sexual purposes with her friend Jeffrey Epstein", Nick argued.

"It is a verdict based on a jury that was evidently not impartial" Mr Maxwell said, insisting that "there should be a retrial" as a result.

He went further to say that the whole verdict in Ms Maxwell's trial "could be a stitch-up" due to the controversy surrounding a juror.

Mr Maxwell concluded by telling Nick that if the juror insists on pleading the Fifth Amendment when questioned, "the judge will have to infer that he has lied and will have to grant a mistrial."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Ben Wallace told Nick Ferrari Putin's invasion is not going to plan

Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

James Cleverly told LBC it was a 'badge of honour' that Putin had lashed out over UK sanctions

Minister: Putin criticism of UK sanctions is a 'badge of honour' for Government

Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons

The barbers is based in Wickford

Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal - donate now

Markov said Putin wants to install a new government in Ukraine

Putin's former spokesman tries to claim Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 'liberation'

Inna Sovsun spoke to LBC this morning

Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns

The Shadow Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'

A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

Terrified caller stuck in Kharkiv tells of fear on Ukrainian frontline

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions

Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Truss tells English teams to boycott Champions League final over Russia crisis

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Mr Heappey said Prince Andrew had been 'moved from public view'

Prince Andrew's Epstein and Maxwell links ‘horrifically ill-advised,' minister tells LBC
Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'
Dominic Raab said Insulate Britain's actions are not "normal, peaceful protest, but sabotage"

Eco-mob protests are sabotage, Raab says as Govt pushes ahead with protest crackdown
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'T-levels, not Tory Leader': Nadhim Zahawi explains TL lapel badge
Nadhim Zahawi has called on Sir Keir Starmer to apologise

'Boris said sorry, Keir should too': Zahawi blasts Labour leader over partygate
No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

12 hours ago

Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion

3 days ago

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia launched several attacks on a humanitarian corridor into Mariupol, agreed to allow people to flee and allow vital supplies to be delivered by the Red Cross

Hand-to-hand combat breaks out as Russia shells civilians and mines escape routes
John Bercow has been called a "serial bully" after a parliamentary standards investigation

'Bullying' former speaker John Bercow banned from Parliament for life
LBC has spoken to Ukrainian refugees who have become victims of opportunist criminals

Misery at the border: Traffickers and thieves prey on Ukrainian refugees
Petrol prices have soared as Russia continues its onslaught on civilians in Ukraine

Shell to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas and will shut service stations in Russia
Russia has continued to operate in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine

Calls grow for boycott of McDonald's and Coca-Cola over Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to MPs today - a Russians continue to target civilians

Ukraine war leader Zelenskyy to address UK MPs in Commons at 5pm today
Ukraine's UN ambassador said Russian diplomats should call the NHS 111 number

Ukraine tells UN that pro-war Russian diplomats should call NHS 111 for 'mental help'
The group said it 'disarmed' hundreds of vehicles last night

Eco mob targets SUV drivers and deflates 'hundreds' of the vehicles' tyres across UK
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
Tonight with Andrew Marr is on LBC every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

How to watch Tonight with Andrew Marr on Global Player