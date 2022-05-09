Govt 'certainly not capping' number of pupils going to university, minister tells LBC

9 May 2022, 08:47 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 09:04

The Government is "certainly not capping" the number of pupils going to university, universities minister Michelle Donelan has told LBC
The Government is "certainly not capping" the number of pupils going to university, universities minister Michelle Donelan has told LBC. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Sam Sholli

The Government is "certainly not capping" the number of pupils going to university, universities minister Michelle Donelan has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Donelan made the remark while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Her words have come after Universities UK (UUK), which represents leaders of mainstream universities in England, has said that it “strongly opposes” any introduction of number caps.

UUK has said that number caps would limit student choice and entrench disadvantage.

A UUK press release states: "UUK strongly opposes the introduction of student number caps, which would hurt those from disadvantaged backgrounds the most.

"As well as limiting student choice, student number caps entrench disadvantage because students who are unable to move location to attend university have fewer opportunities to apply and be accepted to university, making them more likely to choose a path with poorer employment outcomes.

"Limiting educational opportunities is also counterproductive as the UK looks to upskill and meet the growing need for graduate skills. There were one million more graduate vacancies than graduates in 2022.

Ms Donelan told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "Well, first of all, on the student numbers issue I want to be really clear. We are certainly not capping the number of pupils going to university.

"As a Government we are very much in favour of lifting aspirations. That's at the heart of our agenda - opportunities and levelling up.

She added: "What we are saying is it's right to have a conversation as to whether to Office for Students, who are the universities regulator, should have within their toolbox to tackle poor quality - limiting the growth of poor quality courses.

"[This is] because at the moment a poor quality course can grow and grow and grow, and it's not controlled in any way - and then often grows at the expense of some excellent quality courses.

"So I think it's right that we have that conversation."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Robin Askwith told Nick Ferrari Dennis Waterman was "loved" by the crew and cast

Dennis Waterman was 'loved by crew more than cast', says actor friend

Dan Hodges: Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over beergate

Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over Beergate, Dan Hodges says

Exclusive
Wladimir Klitschko thanks Britain and calls for end to 'senseless killing' of Ukrainians

'Nothing is forgotten': Klitschko shares 'horrifying' scenes of rape and murder in Ukraine

'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

Anji Hunter defended Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Top Tony Blair adviser defends knighthood adding Iraq invasion was 'right thing' to do

Exclusive
Anne-Marie Trevelyan has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned up against a wall by a male MP.

Cabinet minister tells LBC she was pinned against wall by male MP with 'wandering hands'

Nick Ferrari was speaking during his daily breakfast show on LBC

Nick Ferrari's warning to 'bed-wetting liberals' over Rwanda migrant plan

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

An urgent review into the MoD's IT system is being carried out.

Minister pledges 'crunchy bollockings' will be dished out if Kremlin has hacked army

Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock

Exclusive
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake

The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?
'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons
The barbers is based in Wickford

Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal - donate now

Markov said Putin wants to install a new government in Ukraine

Putin's former spokesman tries to claim Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 'liberation'
Inna Sovsun spoke to LBC this morning

Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch again

5 days ago

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists

11 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow

Desperate Putin tries to rally Russia as Victory Day broadcast hacked with anti-war message
Shortages of chlorphenamine maleate, a major component of Piriton and several other hay fever remedies, have left stores without the drugs at the start of the peak pollen season.

Hay fever medicine supplies run low amid shortage of key ingredient
The crew manager was working on a Voyager aircraft

RAF health and safety farce after crew manager forgoes flight after chipping a fingernail
The fire service warned of dangerous methods for heating homes

Man in hospital after attempt to heat London home with timber to avoid soaring bills
Keir Starmer has faced criticism over the 'Beergate' event.

Rattled Starmer pulls out of major speech amid Beergate 'hypocrisy' claims
Meghan has removed all traces of her Netflix series off her site.

Meghan removes all references to Netflix show from Archewell website after being axed
EasyJet plans to tackle staff shortages by removing seats on its flights.

EasyJet to strip seats from planes to tackle staffing crisis ahead of summer
Nato countries could be destroyed 'in half an hour'.

Russian nukes could destroy Nato countries 'in half an hour', warns Kremlin space boss
'Boris deserved all the hate he got!' Rachel Johnson bemused as caller defends Starmer

'Boris deserved all the hate he got!' Rachel Johnson bemused as caller attacks PM over partygate
Keir Starmer blasted by Rachel Johnson over partygate

'Worst hypocrisy in modern politics!': Keir Starmer blasted by Rachel Johnson over partygate