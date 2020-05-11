Grandmother in tears live on air because she can't hug her grandchildren

11 May 2020, 11:07

By Adrian Sherling

This grandmother broke down in tears live on LBC as she told Nick Ferrari how it breaks her heart that she can't hug her grandchildren.

Boris Johnson insisted last night that it is too soon to end the coronavirus lockdown as he announced the first steps towards easing the measures.

Liz originally called in to talk about reports about children being disinfected before they go back into schools.

But it was when she was talking about her family that she got emotional. Nick asked when she last hugged her four grandchildren and she responded: "Don't get me going because I'll start crying.

"I can't remember - from when the lockdown started. I can't touch my grandchildren.

Liz was in tears as she spoke to Nick Ferrari about the lockdown. Picture: LBC

"It's killing me. If I don't die from being isolated and I don't die from corona, I'm going to die from not being able to touch my grandchildren.

"How much more have we got to take of this? Do you not know how much damage you're causing to people?

"I just don't get any of this.

"I've been through so much in my life. I was born in this country and lived her for 70 years. I love this country.

"But this is like going to hell in a handbasket. It's getting ridiculous."

