Jacob Rees-Mogg Shares An Anecdote About His Children Meeting Jon Snow Before Drinks Party

1 April 2019, 11:32

Jacob Rees-Mogg was responding to a remark made by Jon Snow about the Vote Leave march when he shared this anecdote of when one of his children met him.

The Channel 4 News presenter said that he had "never seen so many white people in one place" when describing the Vote Leave march during a live broadcast on Friday evening.

But giving his reaction to the unscripted comment, Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said that "a representative march would have a lot of white faces on it" because 91% of the population is white.

"I think these racial stereotypes and terms are deeply unhelpful to the political debate, but do I think this changes my view of Jon Snow? No," said Mr Rees-Mogg.

He told Nick Ferrari that he thinks Mr Snow is "one of the foremost broadcasters in our country".

"You're as tough an interviewer on somebody from the right as you are on somebody from the left and Jon Snow does the same from the other direction," he said.

"I always feel when being interviewed by Mr Snow that I get a fair but rigorous interview and that if he's got John McDonnell on next, John McDonnell will get the same."

Jacob Rees-Mogg was interviewed by Jon Snow during the Conservative Party Conference alongside Anna Soubry
Jacob Rees-Mogg was interviewed by Jon Snow during the Conservative Party Conference alongside Anna Soubry. Picture: Getty

Mr Rees-Mogg then began to share an anecdote about a time that he went to a drinks party with Mr Snow, and the moment one of his children met him.

"One of my children opened the door and saw him and ran to Nanny and said: 'Nanny, nanny, it's that lefty off the telly!'," he said.

"Everybody knows that Jon Snow is the lefty off the telly so I don't think they should be too surprised, but he's a very fair and good interviewer."

