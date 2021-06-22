Matt Hancock refuses to confirm when cancelled social care meeting will now occur

22 June 2021, 13:25

By Sam Sholli

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to tell LBC when a cancelled crucial meeting on the social care crisis between himself the Chancellor and the Prime Minister will now take place.

The Prime Minister was initially scheduled to today hold a meeting with the Chancellor and the Health Secretary to decide whether or not to put a cap on social care costs, but it will now not take place.

LBC's Nick Ferrari asked the Health Secretary why the meeting had been cancelled today.

Mr Hancock responded: "Well, we're going to deliver on the commitments that we make.

"I don't think it's right to get into diary management live on the radio.

READ MORE: 'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'

"What matters is delivering on the commitment, and we will reform social care. We must, and we've committed to it...[and] we're a Government that delivers on our commitments.

Asked by Nick when the meeting has been moved to, Mr Hancock replied: "I'm not going to get into that."

Last month, Mr Hancock said the Government is committed to a "long term" plan for reforming adult social care in England while also admitting it hadn't been able to focus on the issue because of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Caller's mother, 96, forced to leave care home after yearly £60,000 costs left her penniless
READ MORE: 'Do you think Matt Hancock should resign?' Iain Dale questions ex-Tory MP

