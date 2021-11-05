Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

5 November 2021, 09:27

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that Prime Minister Boris Johnson "has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong".

The Education Secretary made the remark while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari after Owen Paterson resigned as an MP amid a lobbying row.

Prior to resigning as an MP, Mr Paterson was found by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to have broken lobbying rules and a six-week suspension was recommended.

However, after Mr Paterson was found to have breached the rules, MPs voted to have a review of the Parliamentary disciplinary system - a decision the Government U-turned on after a backlash.

Mr Paterson quit as an MP hours after the U-turn.

READ MORE: Zahawi concedes 'mistakes' were made in handling of Owen Paterson sleaze shambles

Mr Zahawi told Nick: "The Prime Minister has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong.

"I think it's worth just putting that on record.

"I think the mistake - and I think it was quite right for the Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg, upon reflection, to return to the house yesterday and explain that - actually, the drive to try to create a better and fairer system with a right of appeal should not have been conflated with a specific case involving Owen Paterson, and that was the mistake and I think it's right, when you reflect, that you act quickly... and correct it."

READ MORE: Owen Paterson: Labour demands action over Kwarteng comments

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sarah Jayne Dunn was dropped from Hollyoaks for joining OnlyFans

Hollyoaks' Sarah Jayne Dunn tells LBC move to OnlyFans was 'best decision I've ever made'

The Education Secretary conceded that mistakes were made

Zahawi concedes 'mistakes' were made in handling of Owen Paterson sleaze shambles

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs

Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns

The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B

The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL

'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-officer tells LBC

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-DCI tells LBC
Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours
Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey
The furious mother was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

M25 Protest: 'Furious' mother rages daughter 'left in bits' by climate change demo
'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter over chaotic M25 protests

'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter
The Work and Pensions Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Thérèse Coffey 'not aware' of report saying tax hike could prompt family breakdown

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Maldon District Council meeting was called off following the row between Cllrs Chrisy Morris, left, and Mark Heard, right

'You have no authority': Now Essex council meeting descends into Jackie Weaver-style farce
David Fuller admitted to two murders and the sexual assault of at least 99 women and girls

Police helpline set up for families after killer David Fuller sexually abused 99 corpses
More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the channel so far in 2021 - more than double the figure for 2020

Migrant dies in English channel as number of crossings hits record number
Former player Azeem Rafiq experienced racism but the club failed to take action

Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism storm
Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who represented Southend West in Essex, died on October 15

Man accused of Sir David Amess murder to appear at the Old Bailey
Owen Paterson resigned as an MP on Thursday

Owen Paterson: Opposition parties may not run in by-election as fallout continues
Nadhim Zahawi will make the announcement at Cop26 in Glasgow.

Duke of Edinburgh-style award to be introduced for students tackling climate crisis
Angela Rayner wrote the letter demanding an investigation into the Business Secretary's comments.

Owen Paterson: Labour demands action over Kwarteng comments

Camilla Tominey took on eco protesters

Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry
Molnupiravir has been found to be safe and effective by UK regulators

'Game-changing' anti-viral pill treatment for Covid approved on 'historic day' for UK