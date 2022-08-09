Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

9 August 2022, 12:16

By Ellie Hook

After it emerged that 90 percent of bike thefts go unsolved, caller Joey, from Newcastle, called in to Nick Ferrari to explain how he thinks police do not do enough when it comes to the theft of bikes in Britain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joey slammed the police for not bothering to investigate the theft of his bike after the lock was snipped outside a pub in Newcastle.

He explains: "I've had bikes stolen from pretty much anywhere you can have it stolen.

"From outside the pub someone came along and snipped the lock, there was CCTV and witnesses but when I called the police they said they weren't going to bother investigating, so I didn't get a crime reference or anything."

He continues: "Same thing with when I had it stolen out of my back garden, someone hopped over the back wall and took the bike over the back wall."

Nick asks "How much money have you lost in bikes?"

Joey said how "he now buys cheap as possible bikes so that if it does get stolen, it doesn't really bother me."

Shocked by the story, Nick went on to ask: "What's your view of the police after all of this?"

"Well, the police obviously don't care about looking after people's things, since us being a civilisation, idea of theft is wrong and yet they can't look after peoples possessions." The caller replied.

"I mean, is that not just not an embarrassing theory of police in the western world?"

Nick concludes: "You'd have thought so, you wonder though with how much senior officers worry".

