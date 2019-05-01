Nick Ferrari Rips Into The Government For Getting Their Priorities All Wrong

1 May 2019, 10:57

Nick Ferrari launched into hilarious rant at the government for spending their time banning animals in circuses rather than on Brexit or knife crime.

Michael Gove has announced that travelling circuses will be banned from using wild animals from next year, preventing animals such as reindeer, zebras and camels being forced to perform.

Nick Ferrari's impassioned speech left people in no doubt what his views are.

He said: "Travelling circuses will be banned from using all wild animals from next year, so Michael Gove has said. Tough on circuses, tough on the causes of circuses.

"This is this government getting it done where it counts. Beyond lame isn't it?

Nick Ferrari's rants on the government banning wild animals in circuses is hilarious
Nick Ferrari's rants on the government banning wild animals in circuses is hilarious. Picture: LBC / PA

"What is the bloody point? We have got a country falling apart before our eyes, whether you're pro-Brexit or not and we've got a government that's worrying about bloody elephants going to the circus.

"You couldn't make it up... you really couldn't."

