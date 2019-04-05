Nick Ferrari Rails At House Of Lords Taking Friday Off Work During Brexit Debate

5 April 2019, 10:27

Brexit is still due to happen on Friday - but the House of Lords can't be bothered to work on a Friday. Nick Ferrari takes aim at their staggering decision.

After debating Brexit yesterday, the Lords and Dames announced they would not be working today.

And Nick Ferrari simply couldn't understand their decision.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "With all the filibustering going on in one house and the leaks literally in the other house, guess what? The Lords aren't even sitting today. That's incredible isn't it?

"You could argue that it's not often that they find themselves in the crosshairs of such a huge political issue. They get I think around 350 quid just for turning up each day. And it's a pretty important process.

"Would it have been that difficult to ask his Lordship or her Ladyship, the Lords, Dames and everyone else to actually put in a shift on a Friday?

"Can you imagine the job that you're in or if you run your own firm and you're in the most important business period of your life, you're trying to get a deal that will either save the company and if you don't get it the company will crash.

"And you say, 'Nah, I won't work Fridays thanks.' Pardon? 'I don't want to come in actually.'

"Sorry, we're a week to go. Now whichever way you look at Brexit, whether you're a fervent Leaver or a fervent Remainer, or like most of you, you've just had enough, there's a week to go and his Lordship needs a day off or her Ladyship for that matter.

"That is staggering, isn't it?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

4 hours ago

Sir Vince Cable took LBC listeners' calls on Wednesday

Ex-Lib Dem Member Tells Vince Cable: "Your Party Is No Longer Liberal Or Democratic"

1 day ago

Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix

Iain Dale's Explosive Row With Caller Over Theresa May's Brexit Talks

2 days ago

LBC Latest

An Uber vehicle

Uber To Be £1 More Expensive In London

Frankie's call to LBC left listeners in hysterics as he gave Theresa May some frank advice

“Get Out Of This Game!” Cockney's Hilarious Brexit Advice For Theresa May
Nigel Farage

UK Taking Part In EU Elections Now “Unavoidable” - Nigel Farage

South Korea: Thousands flee wildfire in region of former Winter Olympics

Thailand cave: Boys 'sedated with ketamine' during rescue

Theresa May and Donald Tusk at a previous meeting

Prime Minister Seeks Second Extension To Article 50