Nick Ferrari v Ed Miliband: Brilliant Debate On Ending Climate Change

30 April 2019, 10:21

This is the wonderfully entertaining debate between Nick Ferrari and Ed Miliband on how to stop climate change.

The former Labour leader has launched a new cross-party group, aiming to get the government on a "war footing" over environmental issues.

And he gave a very passionate speech about how he believes he can get more of the public interested in climate change.

Ed Miliband joined Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Ed Miliband joined Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "The biggest thing we can do is say, not just 'Things are going to be terrible if we don't act', but say 'We could have better lives'.

"Less air pollution in London, cut your energy bills by having better insulated homes, help farmers to make the transition in terms of reforestation. This doesn't need to be 'it's all going to be grim'. It will be better for your everyday life if you do act."

Nick asked him what everyday changes he's made to his life and Mr Miliband responded: "I eat less meat. I don't eat that much red meat."

But Nick quipped: "Well you had trouble when you did once, with that bacon sandwich!"

Mr Miliband backed Extinction Rebellion's protests, but admitted he had concerns over their tactics. When Nick asked if he'd bring his children up saying that kind of bad behaviour is acceptable, he said: "Probably not, no. I'm not glueing myself to the desk here.

"There was a poll done on Extinction Rebellion and people said they didn't like the tactics, but three to one, they agreed to the aims.

"They have got us talking about it, haven't they?"

The whole interview is fascinating. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

