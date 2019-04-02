Nick Ferrari's Passionate Monologue On Why He Voted For Brexit

2 April 2019, 12:05

Nick Ferrari said he voted to leave the European Union because many of the values of their countries don't match our own.

Describing himself as a reluctant Brexiteer, Nick cited attitudes in some eastern European countries as what convinced him that he didn't want to be a member of the project any more.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "I was a moderately reluctant Brexiteer. I didn't wake up in the morning foaming at the mouth on what I perceived Jean-Claude Junker or anybody else to be doing.

"I just felt the direction in which the European project was going. With its views as regards a lack of tolerance for people of a certain skin colour in Eastern Europe. With its views also on a lack of tolerance towards homosexuality, towards gay people in parts of Eastern Europe. If that was a club that I was asked to join, I don't think so.

"Do it the other way around: Britain is asked to join a group of 27 other nations, many of which life is very very similar, very very tolerant, very very liberal with a small L. Countries such as France, countries such as Italy, countries such as Germany. I get it, not a problem.

"Now as you start to move east, you go to countries such as Hungary and the countries in the old Soviet Union, where they build walls against you if you got the wrong colour face, the wire mesh fences. Where they round you up if you are homosexual and that's a fact.

"So that's where I thought that's not British values to me. I don't think I want to join a club where if you're gay, you're not allowed in. Or if you're not white-faced, you're seen as a villain. No, I don't think I'll join a club like that.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"And when you look at the financials as well, I don't think really that the youth employment rate in Spain is anything to commend the European Union project, the fact that Greece is bankrupt, another bank in Italy went bankrupt two weeks ago, France ison the verge also, some French banks and Germany is down to lower growth than us.

"So there are many many arguments."

