Nick Ferrari's 'swimming in shark infested waters' reporter challenge

By EJ Ward

After a shark attacked a swimmer off the British coast for the first time in 175 years LBC's Nick Ferrari set a challenge to Reporter Charlotte Lynch.

"Go for a swim..."

Clad in a "very glamorous" wetsuit, Charlotte, said she had been speaking to locals and tourists who were happy to take a dip in the ocean.

The official Visit Cornwall Tourist Board reassured visitors the chances of a shark attack were very slim.

"If you come to Penzance you're not going to get gobbled up by a shark, you're not even going to get nibbled by a shark."

LBC's Reporter Charlotte Lynch took a dip off the Cornish Coast. Picture: LBC

Last week a snorkeler was rescued by coast guards after being bitten by a shark in Cornwall in what would be the most serious attack of its kind in British waters since 1847.

The woman's leg was bitten by the shark during a snorkelling trip run by a local tour firm, but despite her injuries she was able to walk off the boat to receive further treatment.

The trip had been organised by the Blue Shark Snorkel tour company to give people a close-up view of blue sharks, one of several species of shark known to migrate from the Atlantic to the west Cornwall coast during the summer months.

Blue Shark Snorkel Trips said incidents like this are ‘extremely rare’.

The person who was bitten issued a statement and said: "I just wanted to say that, despite how the trip ended, it was amazing to see such majestic creatures in the wild and I don’t for a second want this freak event to tarnish the reputation of an already persecuted species.

"I wanted to thank everyone for their amazing actions. What was a very scary incident was made so much easier by the kindness and calmness of the people around me.

"Thank you to the trip team for getting me back to shore quickly and carefully and making me feel as safe as I possibly could. We all take these risks when we enter the habitat of a predator and we can never completely predict the reactions of a wild animal.'"

