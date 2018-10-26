Philip Green's Biographer Reveals All About Under-Fire Top Shop Boss

26 October 2018, 09:47 | Updated: 26 October 2018, 09:51

The man who wrote a warts-and-all biography on Sir Philip Green told LBC about his interactions with the Top Shop boss.

Sir Philip was named yesterday as the businessman behind an injunction against The Daily Telegraph by Lord Hain under Parliamentary Privilege.

The 66-year-old said he "categorically and wholly denies" allegations of "unlawful sexual or racist behaviour".

Oliver Shah wrote Damaged Goods: The Inside Story of Sir Philip Green, the Collapse of BHS and the death of the High Street.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Sir Philip Green's biographer
Nick Ferrari spoke to Sir Philip Green's biographer. Picture: LBC / PA

He told Nick Ferrari what happened when the businessman found out about the book: "The first thing was a phone call when he said 'I hope you've got good insurance'.

"There were various legal threats, the usual Philip stuff, threats of defenestration, a smack in the face, that kind of stuff."

Asked if it was just bravado, he said: "Some of it is. He cultivates this Guy Richie character. He's actually quite a middle-class guy, he went to a very posh school in Oxfordshire.

"But he has over the years cultivated this barrow boy persona. A lot of it is cartoon stuff, threats of violence, but there is a genuine nasty edge there and he enjoys wielding his power over people."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the full interview.

