"It's a national embarrassment President Trump is being schooled by 17-year-old"

22 January 2020, 07:32

This political strategist said it was a national embarrassment that President Trump is being schooled on the climate crisis by Greta Thunberg.

The US President used his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos to attack climate activists as "prophets of doom".

But the 17-year-old Swedish campaigner criticised him and other world leaders for not doing enough to deal with the climate crisis.

Former Clinton pollster Bernard Whitman told Nick Ferrari it is humiliating for the US.

He said: "Honestly, I think that the President's speech was a national embarrassment.

"The fact that the President of the United States, the titular leader of the free world, had to be schooled on the environmental catastrophe by a 17-year-old is really quite embarrassing.

President Trump labelled climate change activists "prophets of doom"
President Trump labelled climate change activists "prophets of doom". Picture: PA

"The President is in complete denial. The fact that he refers to 'prophets of doom and gloom'... scientists, world business leaders, virtually everyone on the global stage understands that we have to take dramatic action to reverse the increase in temperatures.

"It flies completely in the face of the American public."

Mr Whitman's take got even stronger afterwards. Watch his full interview at the top of the page.

