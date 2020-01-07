Writer labels President Trump's actions in Iran "an act of war"

Donald Trump's attack on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was "an act of war", this writer told Nick Ferrari.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated after the commander was killed by a US airstrike at an airport in Baghdad last week.

Speaking to LBC, Azadeh Moaveni was very critical of the action, saying: "I think it can only be understood as an act of war.

"It was incredibly reckless at a time when US policy in the Middle East and in particular Iran has been reckless and without a plan.

"The US pulled out of this nuclear deal and has imposed an all-out economic blockage on Iran. It's kept up this plan that it calls maximum pressure with purportedly the aim of changing Iran's regional behaviour - none of which has worked.

"So what we are seeing is President Trump lashing out. There's no policy here."

The US has portrayed General Soleimani as a terror leader who has been involved in the death of thousands of people.

Bit Ms Moaveni insisted: "You can hold General Soleimani implicated in the deaths of many civilians. But we must remember it was the Iranian Revolutionary Guards under General Soleimani which pushed back the onslaught of Isis in 2014. They were fighting alongside the US coalition. You must recognise their role in stopping that."

