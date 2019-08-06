Professor Explains Why White Supremacy Is Not On The Rise

6 August 2019, 11:01 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 11:04

An expert in fascism and the far right told LBC there is a need to distinguish between concerns about sovereignty and Nazism.

Professor Roger Griffin told Nick Ferrari it was easy to "conflate white supremacy with the rise of populist anxieties about identity".

"There is an important point about distinguishing between Nazi projects for a new order, evocations of the inter-war period, populist leaders appealing to people who feel threatened by mass migration, and general concerns about sovereignty, identity and the EU," he said.

The expert in fascism and the far right at Oxford Brookes University also said there was a "spectrum" of positions - noting The Brexit Party as "representing one of the spectrum of parties who are nostalgic for a national sovereignty", adding it would be "very misleading to suggest the Brexit Party is part of the rise of white supremacy".

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Professor Griffin added: "White supremacy is a very specific ideology which really does have connotations of Nazism and Arianism.

"We can talk generally about a rise of the right, and we can talk generally about the danger of appealing to xenophobia, but we have to be very careful before we lamp all these things together."

Watch above.

