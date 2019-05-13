Jacob Rees-Mogg: BBC Is A Pro-Remain Organisation

Jacob Rees-Mogg says he believes the BBC is a pro-Remain organisation, after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was 'ambushed' in an interview.

The Conservative backbencher told Nick Ferrari that Nigel Farage was not 'ambushed' during an interview on the BBC because the Brexit Party leader was "used to the BBC taking this type of pro-European line".

"The partiality of the BBC has become clearer and clearer," he said. "It is a pro-Remain organisation, it regularly has more pro-Remain interviewees on its programmes."

But when Nick put to Mr Rees-Mogg that the BBC would argue that they work hard to ensure balance is provided, the Brexiteer said: "They try very hard to weight them in favour of remaining in the European Union, and they do that brilliantly. It's a great triumph for them.

"But they're a publicly funded broadcaster."

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Nick Ferrari that the BBC is a pro-Remain organisation. Picture: LBC

Asked whether Andrew Marr was right to question Mr Farage about previous statements, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I'd never complain about an interview, people can fire at me whatever they feel like.

"It reflects on the interviewer whether he's dealing with the subject of the upcoming European elections or past history, and past history tends not to be enormously illuminating in short interviews."

Watch above.