‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This is the moment a Royal horse trainer opened up about the death of the Queen saying the loss of Her Majesty means he has lost his “best friend”.

Nicky Henderson, who also trained the Queen Mother, told LBC's Nick Ferrari of the “wonderful times” he had with the Queen.

Nick said: “You’ve lost your patron saint, you’ve lost your guiding light.”

Mr Henderson responded: “We have indeed, I think we’ve lost our best friend, and racing was incredibly lucky to have Her Majesty.”

The Royal horse trainer then added the importance of horse racing for the Queen: “It's quite a small world in comparison to what the rest of her life involved…and it was just wonderful that that was what she really enjoyed.”

He shared the Queen’s love for horses and how “incredibly knowledgeable” she was about breeding, and had inherited her mother’s horses after her death.

Henderson also mentioned the Queen’s victories in horse racing: “There was Estimate [her horse] when she won the Ascot Gold Cup a couple of years ago.”

He remembered the Queen’s victory saying: “The pleasure is incredible and she got great pleasure.”