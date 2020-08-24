Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory suit Brexit Britain, says professional musician

24 August 2020, 10:20 | Updated: 24 August 2020, 10:29

By Adrian Sherling

This professional musician told LBC that she is embarrassed to play Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory after reports they may be dropped from the Last Night Of The Proms.

Reports suggested that the BBC were having talks over whether to include the controversial songs in next month's final Proms concert over sensitivities about their lyrics.

As Nick Ferrari was discussing it, Lorraine called in to label the songs "dated" and said they were the perfect illustration of Brexit Britain.

Speaking on LBC, she said: "Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory are jingoistic, dated, arrogant and cringe-making - and quite frankly, that suits this xenophobic country and Brexit."

Nick Ferrari spoke to a professional musician about the Last Night of the Proms
Nick Ferrari spoke to a professional musician about the Last Night of the Proms. Picture: LBC / PA

Nick suggested that if she doesn't like it, she shouldn't watch it, but Lorraine pointed out: "It's not about not watching it. I have to blooming play the stuff!

"I'm a professional musician and I find it very cringe-making."

Watch her full call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale heard why Danny wanted to come to the UK

Asylum seeker reveals real reason refugees are coming to the UK

3 days ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

5 days ago

Iain Dale challenge Matt Hancock's former advisor over new health institute

Iain Dale challenge Matt Hancock's former advisor over new health institute

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Zoom outage leaves users unable to hold video meetings

"I'm just reminding you that if you are 100% behind this idea, when a child dies it's on you," James told the caller

James O'Brien takes on caller who backs schools returning

The 15-year-old listeners said should stand in for James O'Brien

The 15-year-old listeners said should stand in for James O'Brien
James O'Brien pointed out all the times Boris Johnson has "taken personal charge" of an issue

Boris Johnson is "taking personal responsibility" for schools... again, says James O'Brien