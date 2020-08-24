Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory suit Brexit Britain, says professional musician

By Adrian Sherling

This professional musician told LBC that she is embarrassed to play Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory after reports they may be dropped from the Last Night Of The Proms.

Reports suggested that the BBC were having talks over whether to include the controversial songs in next month's final Proms concert over sensitivities about their lyrics.

As Nick Ferrari was discussing it, Lorraine called in to label the songs "dated" and said they were the perfect illustration of Brexit Britain.

Speaking on LBC, she said: "Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory are jingoistic, dated, arrogant and cringe-making - and quite frankly, that suits this xenophobic country and Brexit."

Nick Ferrari spoke to a professional musician about the Last Night of the Proms. Picture: LBC / PA

Nick suggested that if she doesn't like it, she shouldn't watch it, but Lorraine pointed out: "It's not about not watching it. I have to blooming play the stuff!

"I'm a professional musician and I find it very cringe-making."

