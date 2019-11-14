Terror survivor tells Jeremy Corbyn he should worry more about troops not terrorists

A survivor of the Westminster terror attack has told Jeremy Corbyn his concern should be on the welfare of the troops rather than the terrorist.

Yesterday, the Labour leader told LBC that "the right thing to do" would have been to arrest Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the IS leader who died during a US military operation last month.

Travis Frain survived the attack on Westminster Bridge in March 2017, an incident thought to have been inspired by al-Badhdadi, and said he was concerned by Mr Corbyn's words.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "Regardless of anyone's personal opinion on whether al-Baghdadi should have been killed - and I hadn't put any thought to it - it was in northern Syria and it was an extremely dangerous operation.

"Surely first and foremost, the concern here has to be with the troops that we're putting on the ground.

"I know in this case it was US troops, but we've been involved in operations of a very similar kind. The priority should be their well-being, not the well-being of the person they are trying to capture or kill."

A terror survivor gave Nick Ferrari his take on Jeremy Corbyn's comments. Picture: LBC

Nick asked if he had faith in the Labour leader's foreign policy and Mr Frain responded: "As with many people, I have a problem with many of the things that Jeremy Corbyn says.

"But these comments reveal to me - I don't want to say a lack of knowledge, but I do think a lot of the time, politicians on both sides, if they would just have reached out to survivors of these attacks, then surely they wouldn't be making mistakes like this."