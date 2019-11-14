Terror survivor tells Jeremy Corbyn he should worry more about troops not terrorists

14 November 2019, 07:56 | Updated: 14 November 2019, 07:58

A survivor of the Westminster terror attack has told Jeremy Corbyn his concern should be on the welfare of the troops rather than the terrorist.

Yesterday, the Labour leader told LBC that "the right thing to do" would have been to arrest Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the IS leader who died during a US military operation last month.

Travis Frain survived the attack on Westminster Bridge in March 2017, an incident thought to have been inspired by al-Badhdadi, and said he was concerned by Mr Corbyn's words.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "Regardless of anyone's personal opinion on whether al-Baghdadi should have been killed - and I hadn't put any thought to it - it was in northern Syria and it was an extremely dangerous operation.

"Surely first and foremost, the concern here has to be with the troops that we're putting on the ground.

"I know in this case it was US troops, but we've been involved in operations of a very similar kind. The priority should be their well-being, not the well-being of the person they are trying to capture or kill."

A terror survivor gave Nick Ferrari his take on Jeremy Corbyn's comments
A terror survivor gave Nick Ferrari his take on Jeremy Corbyn's comments. Picture: LBC

Nick asked if he had faith in the Labour leader's foreign policy and Mr Frain responded: "As with many people, I have a problem with many of the things that Jeremy Corbyn says.

"But these comments reveal to me - I don't want to say a lack of knowledge, but I do think a lot of the time, politicians on both sides, if they would just have reached out to survivors of these attacks, then surely they wouldn't be making mistakes like this."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Kate Hoey reveals why she will be voting for the DUP

Kate Hoey reveals why she will be voting for the DUP

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: live from 8pm

17 hours ago

Iain Dale clashed with Lib Dem Wera Hobhouse over the flooding response

Iain Dale clashes with Lib Dem candidate over government's response to floods

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Amanda Wakeley: Kate and Meghan's fashion designer robbed by axe-wielding moped thieves in Chelsea

General election: Johnson hopes for last-minute deal with Brexit Party's Farage

General election: 'Don't give up' on stopping Brexit, Donald Tusk tells voters

Trump may survive impeachment - but voters will deliver ultimate verdict