Why Aren't You Angry About White Paedophiles, Nick Ferrari Asks Protester

This is Nick Ferrari's tetchy interview with a member of the controversial Democratic Football Lads Alliance group.

The protest group shot to prominence after Gerard Batten marched alongside them as they clashed with police who were barricading the march from a separate group of anti-racism protesters.

Three people were arrested at the march, including one protester who swung a Union flag at a police officer on horseback.

David insisted it was a peaceful group who wanted to raise awareness of paedophile rings across the country.

However, Nick had a key question that David simply couldn't answer: "Where is the protest against elderly white politicians or entertainers who preyed on children?

"Where's your outrage at Cyril Smith preying on these children?

"You can't answer, can you?"

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

David insisted he wasn't racist, saying: "I'm not in any way, shape or form racist. My brother married a Muslim girl."

But Nick asked: "Does that mean that you're not a racist then? Simply because you have a relative who married a Muslim, why does that mean you're not a racist."

