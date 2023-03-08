Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy

8 March 2023, 12:17 | Updated: 8 March 2023, 12:59

By Alice Bourne

Nick Ferrari told a caller "you are wrong" after they supported BBC football presenter Gary Lineker's tweet which said the government's language on migration is reminiscent of 1930s Germany.

Katherine in Muswell Hill agreed with Lineker that the government's new migration policy, banning those arriving on small boats from claiming asylum, was reminiscent of 1930's Germany; a claim which Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC strongly disputed.

This came after Gary Lineker's tweet which said that the government's language surrounding those arriving on small boats was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s". His remarks came under criticism for breaking the BBC's impartiality guidelines.

Katherine began saying that Lineker was "expressing a view that many of us hold". She compared the current government to Nazi Germany saying, "you start by demonising people for problems that are inherent in the state" adding "this was the language of germans in the 1930’s".

Nick Ferrari then picked out an actual piece of language from Nazi Germany: "Where rats appear they bring ruin by destroying man kinds goods and foodstuffs." This Ferrari argued was "not the language of Suella Braverman."

The caller then objected citing Suella Braverman's "invasion comment" in regard to small boats, which Katherine argued "was provocative."

The government, on Tuesday, outlined its plans to effectively ban anyone arriving via an illegal route from claiming asylum in the UK. This legislation will also mean that anyone that is found to have entered the country illegally will also be blocked from returning to the UK or claiming British citizenship in the future.

The measure comes as the government attempts to address a huge increase in the number of people arriving in the UK on small boats across the channel. The number of people arriving illegally is believed to have risen from around 300 in 2018 to more than 45,000 in 2022.

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'
'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action
Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose
Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Gary Lineker has said it is "great to see the freedom of speech champions come out in force" after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said his comments about the Government's new migrant policy were "irresponsible".

Lilibet has been christened in LA

Suella Braverman has been criticised for comments about the civil service

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Suella Braverman

The government's divisive migrant plans sparked a blazing row at PMQs

Junior doctor strikes

Kyle Walker is being investigated

James re Gary Lineker

Suella Braverman is under fire for her comments about "billions" wanting to come to the UK

