Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy

By Alice Bourne

Nick Ferrari told a caller "you are wrong" after they supported BBC football presenter Gary Lineker's tweet which said the government's language on migration is reminiscent of 1930s Germany.

Katherine in Muswell Hill agreed with Lineker that the government's new migration policy, banning those arriving on small boats from claiming asylum, was reminiscent of 1930's Germany; a claim which Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC strongly disputed.

This came after Gary Lineker's tweet which said that the government's language surrounding those arriving on small boats was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s". His remarks came under criticism for breaking the BBC's impartiality guidelines.

Katherine began saying that Lineker was "expressing a view that many of us hold". She compared the current government to Nazi Germany saying, "you start by demonising people for problems that are inherent in the state" adding "this was the language of germans in the 1930’s".

Nick Ferrari then picked out an actual piece of language from Nazi Germany: "Where rats appear they bring ruin by destroying man kinds goods and foodstuffs." This Ferrari argued was "not the language of Suella Braverman."

The caller then objected citing Suella Braverman's "invasion comment" in regard to small boats, which Katherine argued "was provocative."

The government, on Tuesday, outlined its plans to effectively ban anyone arriving via an illegal route from claiming asylum in the UK. This legislation will also mean that anyone that is found to have entered the country illegally will also be blocked from returning to the UK or claiming British citizenship in the future.

The measure comes as the government attempts to address a huge increase in the number of people arriving in the UK on small boats across the channel. The number of people arriving illegally is believed to have risen from around 300 in 2018 to more than 45,000 in 2022.

