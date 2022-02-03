2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

3 February 2022, 10:38

By Tim Dodd

Advertising boss Sir Martin Sorrell tells LBC that he thinks 2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth globally, despite the withdrawal of economic stimuli and the raising of interest rates.

It comes the Bank of England's base rate of interest is predicted to go up to half a percent later.

It would be the first back-to-back increase since 2004 - as part of policymakers' efforts to cool soaring inflation.

Asked for his interest rate prediction, Sir Martin told Nick Ferrari: "An extra quarter point, I think it's inevitable that interest rates are going to rise.

"Given the spending that was quite rightly made in relation to the pandemic and the infusions in the economy, that has to be taken into account.

"Having said that, we saw results this morning from Publicis... and what that's telling you is that 2022 is going to be a good year."

Read more: Sadiq Khan puts Cressida Dick 'on notice' after Met cops' rape jokes exposed by report

Sir Martin continued: "GDP growth globally is going to be about 4-5% versus 5-6% last year. So 2022 is going to be a good year despite the withdrawal of the stimuli, despite the raising of interest rates from very low levels.

"The Prime Minister, for whatever reason, has been emphasising strongly, recently, that the British economy is growing faster than anywhere else in Europe. That's partly because we had the worst position as a result of the pandemic last year, so it's the bounceback."

Read more: RAF jets intercept Russian 'Bear' bombers flying to UK as Boris warns Putin on Ukraine

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Minister tells LBC Russia 'flexing its muscles needlessly' as Ukraine tensions escalate

Russia is 'flexing muscles unnecessarily' as RAF intercepts bombers, Minister tells LBC

Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public

Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

Nick Ferrari challenged Simon Clarke over the benefits of Brexit this morning

Brexit let us 'get rid of red tape,' Minister insists despite five-hour Dover lorry queues

Nick Ferrari introduced the challenge on his LBC show

Introducing Nick Ferrari's Check Out Check-Up

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay is 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari paid moving tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

'Heaven is a funnier place' Nick Ferrari pays tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

Israel's ambassador lamented how Churchill is viewed by some in Britain

'It's sad Brits aren't proud of Churchill': Israeli ambassador says UK history important

Nick Ferrari speaks to Sir Lloyd Dorfman

'Sitting at home in your bedroom won't advance your career': Travelex founder rails at WFH

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister

Exclusive
Julian Richer appeared on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday.

Business leader and former Tory donor 'couldn't believe you could buy access to ministers'

Exclusive
Cycling laws are due to change, years after the Charlie Alliston case

Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners

Cyclist doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Covid travel rules 'kind of back to good old days', Transport Secretary says

Katharine Birbalsingh insisted strict uniform codes are needed

Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code

The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to LBC this morning

'Less than half my office is back at work': Business Sec Kwasi Kwarteng reveals in WFH row

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps
Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of

15 hours ago

Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

20 hours ago

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalie Carter said she had been left living in a home with no daylight

‘Living hell’ of the residents trapped in dark and freezing flats due to the cladding crisis
Breaking News

RAF fighters scrambled as aircraft 'approach UK' day after Russian bombers escorted away
Rishi Sunak is expected to announce measures later to help with the cost of living crisis

Millions face huge hike in energy bills as Chancellor unveils support of up to £350
Millions will be in poverty because of energy crisis, says campaigner

Millions pushed into poverty in energy crisis, warns plumber who helps families for free
The Chancellor is expected to announce measure aimed at helping struggling families

Energy price cap rise: Sunak to hold press conference as energy bills rocket - LIVE
Djokovic applied for a medical exemption from Covid vaccination when entering Australia

Djokovic's Covid test was not fake, say Serbian officials

Voters will select the successor to Sir David Amess

Voters to choose successor to Sir David Amess in Thursday's by-election
A man has been charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Peckham.

Man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl in Peckham

Sadiq Khan has put Cressida Dick "on notice".

Sadiq Khan puts Cressida Dick 'on notice' after Met cops' rape jokes exposed by report
Agriculture minister Edwin Poots, whose officials are responsible for carrying out Northern Ireland Protocol checks, said he had received legal advice which stated that he could order a halt to Northern Ireland Protocol checks.

NI minister accused of breaching international law after order to halt Brexit food checks