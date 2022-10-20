‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

LBC callers struggle to tell Nick Ferrari on Breakfast at LBC who they would support in place of Liz Truss, declaring the Conservatives are “toast”.

Amid a backdrop of turmoil for Liz Truss LBC listeners struggled to tell Nick who could replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister in the event that she resigns.

Paul in Brecon said: “I do believe the Conservatives, not just Theresa May, are toast, I really do.

“The trouble is Labour are even worse. That’s my problem and I’m looking at it.”

He added that the Labour “agreed with everything” in the mini-budget “except the 45p tax issue”.

“I know how the market reacted”, he acknowledged, “but the way that was reacted to just is very strange. The big elephant in the room was the subsidy for the energy budget - the energy support. That was massive compared to anything else.”

This comes amid ongoing turbulent events in Downing Street, the latest of which was the resignation of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary on Wednesday for sending secure information over a personal email.

She was promptly replaced by Grant Shapps, who was Transport Secretary under Boris Johnson and supported Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race.

This 'lifelong Tory voter' who campaigned for Jacob Rees-Mogg says every day Liz Truss stays in power is 'another two years you can add on to the Conservative's time in opposition.'@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/UclaE40JUm — LBC (@LBC) October 20, 2022

Another caller who described himself as a “lifelong Tory voter” told Nick he did not vote for Liz Truss.

Rob in Bolton said: “They’re not only toast Nick…every day she stays in power it is another year and a half, two years you can add on to the Tories’ time in opposition.

“I always used to say when I was a kid Nick - the only worse thing at school than a bullied kid was a kid that was ignored and or laughed at.

“I think the only worse thing in a first world country [than] a government being disliked is one that is just laughed at. This government is just being laughed at by the average floater voter, let alone people that want to get them out”, he emphatically declared.

Rob was unsure of who to put forward as a replacement in the event the Prime Minister resigns.

He suggested Theresa May should step in for three to four months but that a general election should be called for March.

In response, Nick said: “I think the idea of a general election…they would face virtual wipeout… well Rob I don’t know. I have to say when my colleague phoned me and told me Suella Braverman had gone yesterday my jaw dropped.

“Nothing is beyond any possibility now.”

Earlier during the show, Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan attempted to assure listeners that Liz Truss would remain in power.

“Will she be Prime Minister for the next general election?”, Nick pressed.

The Transport Secretary replied: “I think that’s going to be the case, we want to get to 2024. We have a big agenda to deliver - we want to make sure that we provide the energy price guarantee.

“Labour haven’t got a proper plan, there’s nothing there. They’re not proposing to suggest how they balance their books.”

Nick said: “I think your attacking Labour is a little rich even at this time.”

Her comments were met with disapproval and disbelief on Twitter.

No one including herself, believes a word she’s saying .. — steve (@wilspin) October 20, 2022