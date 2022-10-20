‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

20 October 2022, 12:55

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

LBC callers struggle to tell Nick Ferrari on Breakfast at LBC who they would support in place of Liz Truss, declaring the Conservatives are “toast”.

Amid a backdrop of turmoil for Liz Truss LBC listeners struggled to tell Nick who could replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister in the event that she resigns.

Paul in Brecon said: “I do believe the Conservatives, not just Theresa May, are toast, I really do.

“The trouble is Labour are even worse. That’s my problem and I’m looking at it.”

He added that the Labour “agreed with everything” in the mini-budget “except the 45p tax issue”.

“I know how the market reacted”, he acknowledged, “but the way that was reacted to just is very strange. The big elephant in the room was the subsidy for the energy budget - the energy support. That was massive compared to anything else.”

Read more: Endgame for Truss? 1922 chief Graham Brady enters No10 as Tories call for embattled PM to quit

This comes amid ongoing turbulent events in Downing Street, the latest of which was the resignation of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary on Wednesday for sending secure information over a personal email.

She was promptly replaced by Grant Shapps, who was Transport Secretary under Boris Johnson and supported Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race.

Read more: Chaos in the Commons: Tories hit by bullying row during crunch vote after Home Secretary Braverman quits

Another caller who described himself as a “lifelong Tory voter” told Nick he did not vote for Liz Truss.

Rob in Bolton said: “They’re not only toast Nick…every day she stays in power it is another year and a half, two years you can add on to the Tories’ time in opposition.

“I always used to say when I was a kid Nick - the only worse thing at school than a bullied kid was a kid that was ignored and or laughed at.

“I think the only worse thing in a first world country [than] a government being disliked is one that is just laughed at. This government is just being laughed at by the average floater voter, let alone people that want to get them out”, he emphatically declared.

Rob was unsure of who to put forward as a replacement in the event the Prime Minister resigns.

He suggested Theresa May should step in for three to four months but that a general election should be called for March.

In response, Nick said: “I think the idea of a general election…they would face virtual wipeout… well Rob I don’t know. I have to say when my colleague phoned me and told me Suella Braverman had gone yesterday my jaw dropped.

“Nothing is beyond any possibility now.”

Earlier during the show, Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan attempted to assure listeners that Liz Truss would remain in power.

“Will she be Prime Minister for the next general election?”, Nick pressed.

The Transport Secretary replied: “I think that’s going to be the case, we want to get to 2024. We have a big agenda to deliver - we want to make sure that we provide the energy price guarantee.

“Labour haven’t got a proper plan, there’s nothing there. They’re not proposing to suggest how they balance their books.”

Nick said: “I think your attacking Labour is a little rich even at this time.”

Her comments were met with disapproval and disbelief on Twitter.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

Liz Truss is meeting with Sir Graham

Endgame for Truss? 1922 chief Graham Brady enters No10 as Tories call for embattled PM to quit

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan

Boris Johnson will be looking at polls 'with interest' while on holiday, says former adviser

Boris Johnson will be looking at polls 'with interest' while on holiday in the Caribbean, says former adviser

'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

UK economy could be 'much better' in six months as prices are already falling, M&S boss says

UK economy could be 'much better' in six months as prices are already falling, M&S boss says

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party

Exclusive
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Criticism of Liz Truss is 'deeply wrong and unfair,' and 'deserves support' Foreign Sec claims

Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Deputy PM Theresa Coffey was held to account on her contradictory voting record when it came to smoking.

Deputy PM Therese Coffey squirms when challenged over her voting record on smoking in cars with children

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Dying doesn't have to be dim, Kelly told LBC

Kelly Says: Dying Doesn't Have To Be Dim

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Broadband Minister suffers broadband failure during interview about broadband improvements

Nick Ferrari rebuked the minister

Nick Ferrari slams minister over 'shameful' need for warm banks

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

16 hours ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

1 day ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss has handed in her resignation after just 45 days as PM

Liz Truss resigns after just six weeks as PM - and says there will be a new leader within a week
RAF Rivet Joint

Russian fighter jet fires missile near unarmed RAF plane patrolling over Black Sea

Sadiq Khan has been criticised over his flights

Sadiq Khan criticised 'for flying equivalent of 14 round-the-world trips' as he promotes climate initiatives
The IICSA has called for a "national redress scheme"

Child sexual abuse repeatedly covered up in Westminster, schools and churches, scathing report finds
Shetland Islands shut off after cable damaged

Shetland shut-off: Major incident declared after phones and internet cut off after cable damaged
A woman has been stabbed in Paddington.

Woman stabbed in cafe in London as have-a-go heroes tackle knifeman to ground

Matthew Perry (l) and with cast of Friends (r)

Friends star Matthew Perry given 'two per cent chance to live' after drug abuse left him in coma
Sales of fish heads and spam have soared at Waitrose

Sales of fish heads and spam skyrocket as Waitrose shoppers feel the bite of the cost of living crisis
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/10 | Watch again

This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money