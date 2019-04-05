“Get Out Of This Game!” Cockney's Hilarious Brexit Advice For Theresa May

5 April 2019, 12:59

An East Londoner left LBC listeners in hysterics when he gave some frank Brexit advice to Theresa May.

Frankie from Whitechapel told the Prime Minister: “Get out of this game, you’re no good at it!”

His hilarious call came after Mrs May wrote to the EU requesting another extension to Article 50.

The PM wants Brexit moved to June 30th with the possibility of leaving earlier if a deal is agreed.

But, European Council president Donald Tusk is suggesting an extension of up to a year.

Frankie's call to LBC left listeners in hysterics as he gave Theresa May some frank advice
Frankie's call to LBC left listeners in hysterics as he gave Theresa May some frank advice. Picture: LBC/PA

This news only appeared to rile up Frankie during his call to Nick Ferrari.

He thundered: “The first thing I’d do is I’d take her out for a nice cup of tea, sit her down and say ‘now listen to me my little love, you are barking up the wrong tree.

“‘If you honestly believe you’re going to be staying in this position for another year, six months, three months, you’re kidding yourself’.”

Frankie added: “Get out of this game, you’re no good at it, take your old man, go to Borneo, go wherever you’ve got to go but get out of it because you’re useless.”

The call left LBC listeners in stitches.

Watch it in full above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

4 hours ago

Sir Vince Cable took LBC listeners' calls on Wednesday

Ex-Lib Dem Member Tells Vince Cable: "Your Party Is No Longer Liberal Or Democratic"

1 day ago

Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix

Iain Dale's Explosive Row With Caller Over Theresa May's Brexit Talks

2 days ago

LBC Latest

An Uber vehicle

Uber To Be £1 More Expensive In London

Nigel Farage

UK Taking Part In EU Elections Now “Unavoidable” - Nigel Farage

South Korea: Thousands flee wildfire in region of former Winter Olympics

Thailand cave: Boys 'sedated with ketamine' during rescue

Theresa May and Donald Tusk at a previous meeting

Prime Minister Seeks Second Extension To Article 50

James O'Brien pointed out a problem with Jacob Rees-Mogg's tweet

James O'Brien Picks HUGE Hole In Jacob Rees-Mogg's Angry Brexit Tweet