“Get Out Of This Game!” Cockney's Hilarious Brexit Advice For Theresa May

An East Londoner left LBC listeners in hysterics when he gave some frank Brexit advice to Theresa May.

Frankie from Whitechapel told the Prime Minister: “Get out of this game, you’re no good at it!”

His hilarious call came after Mrs May wrote to the EU requesting another extension to Article 50.

The PM wants Brexit moved to June 30th with the possibility of leaving earlier if a deal is agreed.

But, European Council president Donald Tusk is suggesting an extension of up to a year.

Frankie's call to LBC left listeners in hysterics as he gave Theresa May some frank advice. Picture: LBC/PA

This news only appeared to rile up Frankie during his call to Nick Ferrari.

He thundered: “The first thing I’d do is I’d take her out for a nice cup of tea, sit her down and say ‘now listen to me my little love, you are barking up the wrong tree.

“‘If you honestly believe you’re going to be staying in this position for another year, six months, three months, you’re kidding yourself’.”

Frankie added: “Get out of this game, you’re no good at it, take your old man, go to Borneo, go wherever you’ve got to go but get out of it because you’re useless.”

The call left LBC listeners in stitches.

Watch it in full above.