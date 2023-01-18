Home Office minister refuses to rule our nurses strikes continuing for months

18 January 2023, 08:55 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 08:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick did not rule out nurses continuing to strike for months.

The conversation comes as thousands of nurses across England walk out on strike as a bitter pay dispute with the Government continues but the Health Secretary has warned "unaffordable" wage rises "will mean cutting patient care".

Quizzing the Minister Nick asked if it was correct the government was willing to let NHS staff keep striking for several more months before a new pay deal comes into effect in April.

Read more: Nurses return to picket line as temps offered £40 an hour to break strike

"Can you confirm that Minister, good morning?"

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Jenrick said: "We don't want these strikes to proceed. We are approaching these discussions with the greatest spirit of reasonableness and collegiality, meeting with members of the Royal College of Nursing and other trade union bodies as regularly as we can.

"But we don't want the strikes to continue for one day longer than is necessary. We're asking the unions to call them off because they will be harmful to patients, they will endanger the safety of the public and they will make it much harder to tackle the backlog of cases."

Read more: Home Office staff 'advised to void referring to colleagues as 'mate'' in gender identity presentation

Read more: Sacked Cardiff City boss consoled by his children after telling them he'd lost his job in touching video

Nursing staff from more than 55 NHS trusts will take part in industrial action on Wednesday and Thursday following two days of action in December.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced that two further, bigger strikes will be held next month, while the GMB union is expected to announce further ambulance worker strike dates on Wednesday afternoon.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said while he recognises the cost of living pressures on NHS staff, "unaffordable pay rises" will stoke inflation.

The NHS is reminding patients to attend all their usual appointments unless they have been contacted, and to seek urgent care if needed during the strikes.

NHS England said patients should use services "wisely" by going to NHS 111 online but continuing to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

Deputy chief nursing officer Charlotte McArdle said: "The NHS has tried and tested methods in place to manage any disruption and has been working hard to minimise the impact for patients."

Thousands of operations and appointments are expected to be cancelled during the two consecutive days of strike action. Almost 30,000 needed to be rescheduled following December's nurse strikes.

The health service is likely to run a bank holiday-style service in many areas.

The RCN has agreed to staff chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care.

Some areas of mental health and learning disability and autism services are also exempt from the strike, while trusts will be told they can request staffing for specific clinical needs.

When it comes to adult A&E and urgent care, nurses will work Christmas Day-style rotas.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea

The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing"

'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose

The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Exclusive
Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance

NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations

Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care

Lord Pickles was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Lord Pickles brands Andrew Bridgen's comments 'beyond the pale' which 'trivialise' the Holocaust

ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths

A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss
What is the ‘boiler flow’?: How to save money on heating this winter

Grant Shapps tells LBC how turning down the 'boiler flow' could save you hundreds of pounds this Winter
nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

‘It’s shameful!’: Nick Ferrari caller condemns lack of social housing funding for 'desperate' Brits

‘It’s shameful!’: Nick Ferrari caller condemns lack of social housing funding for 'desperate' Brits

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question 17/01 | Watch Again

11 hours ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 16/01 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan and Suella Braverman want to strip Carrick of his payments

Fury that rapist cop David Carrick could keep pension as Khan and Braverman call for payment to be scrapped
A helicopter has crashed near a nursery near Kyiv, injuring five people it's been reported.

Two children and three senior Kyiv officials among 16 killed in helicopter fireball crash near nursery in Ukraine
Richard Watkinson was found dead

Senior Met Police officer accused of having a secret room full of child porn and boys' pants 'found dead at home'
Inflation has fallen slighty as a result of a drop in fuel prices

UK inflation falls for second month in a row but food prices are still on the rise

The quake was felt in the regional capital of Manado

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, sparking tsunami fears

A warning has been issued that cake in the office could be harmful

Having cake in the office is 'like passive smoking', top food regulator warns

Minaal Salam

Death crash driver 'knocked down and killed' girl, 5, in 'tragic accident' then 'went to deliver takeaway'
Daniel Jarvis

Notorious prankster claims to be behind 'sex noise phone joke' that interrupted FA Cup coverage live on TV
The row over gender recognition was entirely avoidable, LBC's Scotland editor writes

'This almighty row over Scotland's gender recognition reforms was entirely avoidable'

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/01 | Watch Again