‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“This dog locked its jaws on my calf and would not come off”, this Nick Ferrari caller says, breaking down as she recounted the awful events from 20 years ago which have left her with PTSD.

Hadda in Crawley phoned in to speak of her alarming experience, following the news that a vicious dog who attacked a Cavapoo and its owner in Brighton will not be seized by police.

The 50-year-old owner 'Phil', not his real name, says his front door wasn't locked but was told by police that the dogs had to be muzzled and on a lead in public at all times. He also plans to put an automatic lock on his gate so that "it always slams shut and locks".

He said he was "sorry" that the owner had been injured but did not agree with the use of the word "mauled", claiming "she put her hand in the middle of a dog fight", as opposed to the dog attacking her directly.

Hadda said: “Over 20 years ago I was working as an estate agent and I went to value a house. Whilst in the house I was attacked by an American pitbull.”

“I was dragged around the lounge like a rag doll. I had an outer-body experience where I could actually just see myself being played with by this dog”, she said.

She continued: “This dog locked its jaws on my calf and would not come off. I kept kicking and kicking. I eventually escaped because what was in its mouth stayed in its mouth…a chunk of my leg.”

She said the owner’s daughters “kept trying” to pull her back into the house after the “eventually escaped into the garden”.

“You must have been bleeding profusely”, Nick almost whispered, aghast.

“I could see the inside of my leg”, she continued. “The only reason I was saved was by a neighbour who kept hearing constant screaming.”

Hadda continued: “I’ve never begged for anything in my life…I kept saying ‘Please help me, they won’t let me go, they won’t let me go!”

She then described how a neighbour came to her assistance: “This brilliant angel - I just remember him saying ‘Open the gate now!’ and the authority with which he shouted scared the girls. He carried me into his house and called an ambulance.”

The attack left her “in hospital for over two weeks…off work for a year”, and having tro see a psychotherapist to help with PTSD.

“This was 20 years ago and it still scares the living daylights out of me”, she said, audibly distressed.

“The police response was there was nothing they could do because it was on private property”, she added, to which Nick responded: “It's just not true, it's just not true.”

“I said that If I had bent down to take a measurement of the floor area, what if it had grabbed me by the neck?” Hadda asked the police. “They said it would be a different story.”

“It would have killed you”, said Nick. “They are just wrong - you cannot allow people to attack dogs on private property.”