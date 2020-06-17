Matt Hancock insists government "got it right in the end" over Marcus Rashford's campaign

Matt Hancock insists the government "got it right in the end" after making a U-turn over school meals vouchers following Marcus Rashford's campaign.

Just 24 hours ago, the Health Secretary's colleague Grant Shapps was on LBC insisting that the government is already doing other things to reduce child hunger and they wouldn't be extending the scheme.

But by lunchtime, they had changed their mind and agreed to the demands of the Manchester United star.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Mr Hancock insists they had done the right thing. He said: "Marcus Rashford has made his case so strongly and clearly and with such poise and dignity and I think that's great.

"What I care about is the substance of where we got to.

"When schools are in, it's perfectly reasonable that you get these free school meals during term-time. This year, it's very unusual, so we're having to look at lots of these decisions.

"The Prime Minister clearly had a look at this and I think he's made the right decision."

READ MORE: A full list of Boris Johnson's U-turns as Prime Minister

Nick Ferrari pressed Matt Hancock over the government's U-turn. Picture: LBC

Nick also picked up on an earlier interview, where Mr Hancock referred to the footballer as Daniel Rashford.

The Health Secretary insisted that he did it because he was up earlier reading Harry Potter with his young son.

He said: "I didn't know about it. And apparently I got it right about two minutes later, so it was a complete mis-speak.

"Perhaps I had Harry Potter on the mind. My seven-year-old listens to Harry Potter and reads Harry Potter avidly, including at 5.30 this morning when I got up to do this morning media round. So maybe I had Harry Potter on my mind."

Watch the clip at the top of the page.