'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids

By Madeleine Wilson

As the cost of living crisis continues to spiral, Nick Ferrari goes back and forth with callers, arguing that you shouldn't have a child if you can't afford a toothbrush.

Mandy said to Nick: "I don't think any of us anticipated the rising costs, I work at my local food bank we're seeing people turn up who can't afford food at the moment so of course they normally would have been able to buy a toothbrush had they not..."

Nick interrupted: "How much do you think a toothbrush is, have a guess?"

She replied: "About a quid?" Nick said: "No no no, I can get you two for 25p in Asda."

The call comes as the UK is facing a crisis in the cost of living, with households hit with spiraling energy bills, rising food costs, and a fall in real incomes driven by high inflation.

Inflation rocketed to a 41-year-high last year but has since eased, falling to 10.7 percent in November.

Nick continued: "Now if you're telling me if you're honestly asking me to believe that parents cannot shell out 25p for toothbrushes they're spending their money in the wrong way."

Mandy hit back at Nick, telling him that people cannot afford the "energy" to leave their house to get a toothbrush.

Nick said: "I tell you what if you can't afford the energy to make sure your child has a toothbrush you really need to look to yourself, Mandy."

The call generated some reaction on Twitter.

When I was at a Glasgow school in the 70's we had a teeth cleaning lesson and all children were sent home with a toothbrush and small toothpaste. I remember one child my Mum brought breakfast for each day for was so thrilled. Companies could donate supplies to schools. — Anne Stubbs (@AnneStu19488505) February 6, 2023

Nick most people rely on their income to live. If that income dries up, it will have an impact on what people can afford.



It’s pretty straightforward. — Ali H 🇺🇦 (@McookAli) February 6, 2023