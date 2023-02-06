'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids

6 February 2023, 11:34 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 11:55

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

As the cost of living crisis continues to spiral, Nick Ferrari goes back and forth with callers, arguing that you shouldn't have a child if you can't afford a toothbrush.

Mandy from St Albans spoke to Nick Ferrari after he argued you "shouldn't have a child if you can't afford a toothbrush".

Mandy said to Nick: "I don't think any of us anticipated the rising costs, I work at my local food bank we're seeing people turn up who can't afford food at the moment so of course they normally would have been able to buy a toothbrush had they not..."

Nick interrupted: "How much do you think a toothbrush is, have a guess?"

She replied: "About a quid?" Nick said: "No no no, I can get you two for 25p in Asda."

The call comes as the UK is facing a crisis in the cost of living, with households hit with spiraling energy bills, rising food costs, and a fall in real incomes driven by high inflation.

Inflation rocketed to a 41-year-high last year but has since eased, falling to 10.7 percent in November.

READ more: What is the UK inflation rate and when could it start to come down?

Nick continued: "Now if you're telling me if you're honestly asking me to believe that parents cannot shell out 25p for toothbrushes they're spending their money in the wrong way."

Mandy hit back at Nick, telling him that people cannot afford the "energy" to leave their house to get a toothbrush.

Nick said: "I tell you what if you can't afford the energy to make sure your child has a toothbrush you really need to look to yourself, Mandy."

READ more: Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills

The call generated some reaction on Twitter.

