Nick Ferrari's interview with an Extinction Rebellion spokesperson got very tense

Nick Ferrari sat down with a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion over his new campaign... and things got extremely tense.

The LBC presenter has launched his Enough Is Enough campaign this week, asking for the Public Order Act to be amended to give the police power to ban any protest which will cause serious public disorder.

He was joined in the studio by Paul Stephens, an Extinction Rebellion spokesperson, who used to be a Detective Sergeant in the Metropolitan Police.

In the wide-ranging interview, Nick asked Mr Stephens why he felt that disrupting people to the extent that some people lost their jobs is acceptable as part of a supposedly peaceful protest.

Mr Stephens insisted that the government is to blame for not acting quickly enough on the climate emergency.

Nick Ferrari had a very tense interview with an Extinction Rebellion spokesperson. Picture: LBC

And when Nick asked if Extinction Rebellion were willing to break the law, things got very awkward.

