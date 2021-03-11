Tory mayor candidate tells LBC he 'absolutely does not' regret Sarah Everard tweet

11 March 2021, 09:22

By Fiona Jones

Conservative London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey has been branded "utterly vile" and "shameless" for "politicising" the Sarah Everard case in a Tweet on Wednesday night.

The mayoral hopeful came under fire, being accused of attempting to use Sarah Everard's disappearance for his own political gain - yet he insisted to LBC's Nick Ferrari he "absolutely [does] not" regret the choice.

He Tweeted last night after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed that human remains had been found in Kent during the investigation. However, the evidence has not been officially linked to the missing 33-year-old.

A Metropolitan police officer is under arrest on suspicion of her murder.

Mr Bailey stood by his Tweet, adding that his "heart goes out to the family for their loss."

Nick reprimanded: "We don't know that it's a loss, this is what you don't seem to understand. Unless you have information that we don't...they have not been positively identified. You should know that as someone who wants to be the Mayor of London.

"You're speaking out of terms."

Last night, he Tweeted: "As a father and husband it breaks me to think that my wife and daughter have to live in fear in their own city. It doesn’t have to be this way. As Mayor, I‘ll ensure that we are working to deliver for the safety of women and girls in London."

The mayoral candidate told LBC that "when someone is missing in your family it's a loss", and said that having been a youth worker for over 20 years he has "dealt with missing people many times."

Mr Bailey said: "I don't regret putting out this Tweet because I do want to draw attention to the fact that we've had so many murders in London. 15,000 knife offences in the 12 months before lockdown."

Nick countered that the Tory candidate has "jumped to assumptions that the young woman has been murdered."

"You just said we've had too many murders in London," he said to Mr Bailey, who insisted he has not jumped to that conclusion.

Nick pointed out that it was Mr Bailey that brought up murders, signifying he believed this to be the fate of the young woman despite having no evidence.

"What's brought me into murders is that you've told me an MP is upset with what I'm saying but I want to focus on the crime in London."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits
The report finding Test and Trace ineffective is 'complete nonsense', says Shapps

Report finding Test and Trace ineffective is 'complete nonsense', says Shapps
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it'
Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC
'The Palace has come across very badly': Prince Harry's friend reacts to Oprah interview

'The Palace has come across very badly': Prince Harry's friend reacts to Oprah interview
'There's no room for racism in our society': Minister reacts to Harry and Meghan interview

'There's no room for racism in our society': Minister reacts to Harry and Meghan interview

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

21 hours ago

The International Trade secretary was speaking to Iain Dale

Liz Truss is 'very hopeful' of UK striking post-Brexit trade deal with the US

6 days ago

Rishi Sunak Iain Dale

Excluded UK co-founder says budget is "only a teeny tiny concession" to self-employed

7 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

William defended the royal family against accusations of racism

Prince William: Royals 'very much not a racist family'

Waiting times for hospital treatment have skyrocketed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Record 4.6m NHS patients waiting to start hospital treatment

Ms Everard vanished while walking home through Clapham last week

Sarah Everard: Vigil organised to highlight safety issues for women in public
John Lewis has confirmed storm closures for April 2021

Is John Lewis closing down? Store closure list revealed

John Lewis has recorded its first ever annual loss

John Lewis warns of more store closures after posting huge loss due to Covid-19
Police crashed a rave in Southall on Sunday morning after hearing loud music while on patrol

Ravers face over £32k in Covid fines after police crash party in disused bank vault
Remains have been found by police searching for Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance as human remains found
Sarah Everard vanished last week - and a police officer has been arrested on suspicion of her murder

Sarah Everard: Women share how they've been forced to change their behaviour
Police searching for missing Sarah Everard found human remains

PM: police must 'work fast to find all the answers' in Sarah Everard case
The total number of UK coronavirus deaths now stands at 124,987

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 190 as 5,926 more cases recorded