Hungary bans same-sex adoption with constitution change

17 December 2020, 06:45 | Updated: 17 December 2020, 06:47

The LGBT+ community in Hungary has been repeatedly targeted with legislation in recent years
The LGBT+ community in Hungary has been repeatedly targeted with legislation in recent years. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

Hungary has effectively banned same-sex couples from adopting after amending the constitution to say: "the mother is a woman, the father is a man".

The country has become increasingly right-wing in recent months, and MPs voted yesterday in favour of a law which restricts adoption to only married couples in a push for "traditional values".

Gay and lesbian couples are not allowed to marry in Hungary, but civil unions are recognised.

Previously, if a same-sex couple wished to adopt then one of them had to apply on their own, rather than as a pair.

Any exceptions to a married couple adopting a child must now be personally approved by the ultra-conservative family affairs minister, Katalin Novak.

Hungary's Justice Minister, Judit Varga said: "The main rule is that only married couples can adopt a child, that is, a man and a woman who are married.

"Do not believe that us women should continuously compete with men.

Hungary's government has effectively banned same-sex adoption with a change to the constitution
Hungary's government has effectively banned same-sex adoption with a change to the constitution. Picture: Getty

"Do not believe that in every waking moment we must measure up and have at least as high positions or as large salaries as (men)."

The government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said "new ideological processes in the West" meant changes were needed to "protect children against possible ideological or biological interference."

Hungary has become increasingly hostile to the LGBT+ community in recent months, with a law being passed earlier this year banning gender change in personal documents.

Human rights campaigners in the nation have said the latest change in rules for adoption is a "dark day".

Hungary director of Amnesty International David Vig said: "These discriminatory, homophobic and transphobic new laws are just the latest attack on LGBTQ people by Hungarian authorities.

"This is a dark day for Hungary's LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights."

The announcement also comes a month after a key figure in drafting the conservative policies, Jozsef Szajer, resigned as an MEP after being caught at an illegal Belgian all-male sex party - which police said breached Covid lockdown rules.

World News

See more World News

Dog statue

Estonians erect statue and give home to beloved stray dog

6 mins ago

The Chang'e-5 capsule has returned to Earth after a successful mission

China's lunar capsule brings home rocks from the moon in historic mission

11 hours ago

Disasters and Accidents – Terrorism – Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing – Lockerbie

US to announce new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

11 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

London was plunged into Tier 3 restrictions yesterday

England awaits outcome of tier review as experts warn against relaxing rules

36 mins ago

Tiolah, known as Tillie, from Bedminster, is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man

Urgent search launched for girl, 8, feared abducted

1 hour ago

Kate and Williams have released their adorable Christmas card

Kate and William release Christmas card with George, Charlotte and Louis

2 hours ago

Labour thinks tax break funds handed back by supermarkets should be given to struggling high street shops

Labour demands tax breaks repaid by supermarkets be given to struggling high streets

8 hours ago

Hundreds of Scots may have been wrongly told to self-isolate by the app

Coronavirus app 'blip' wrongly tells hundreds of Scots to self-isolate

10 hours ago

The joint statement stressed this year Christmas cannot be normal

'This can't be a normal Christmas', UK governments say in joint statement

11 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London