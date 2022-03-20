Breaking News

At least four dead ‘after car being chased by police’ hits crowd at carnival in Belgium

Hoardings were put up in the aftermath of the crash. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Several people have been killed after a car crashed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium.

A crowd of more than 100 people had gathered in Strepy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of a carnival which had been cancelled for the past two years due to coronavirus.

At least four people died and many others were injured when the car ploughed into a crowd.

Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio: "A car drove from the back at high speed. We have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed."

Reports said the crash may have been caused by a car being chased by police. About two dozen others were injured in the incident at a village about 30 miles south of Brussels.