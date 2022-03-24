South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea 'ICBM launch'

24 March 2022, 09:23 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 09:26

North Korea carried out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korea carried out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

South Korea has fired multiple missiles in a show of might after the North carried out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea launched one of its ICBM missiles for the first time since 2017. Japanese officials estimate the ordnance flew 1,100 km (684 miles). It fell in Japanese waters after a flight of more than an hour.

Senior South Korean military officials said the launch was detected from Sunan airfield in Pyongyang and the missile flew some 1,080 kilometers at a top altitude of over 6,200 km.

The Pyongyang airfield is where the North is thought to have carried out additional tests of the Hwasong-17 ICBM on Feb 27 and March 5.

The new ICBM is thought to be capable of carrying multiple warheads and have a range exceeding 13,000 km, meaning it could theoretically reach the US from North Korea.

Japan's Prime Minster's Office Defence Ministry said the North fired what it suspected was a ballistic missile.

South Korea test fired missiles from the ground, sea, and air in response to the ICBM test.

The missile launch is North Korea's 12th launch this year. The country's military test fired artillery into the sea on Sunday.

Experts say the North's unusually fast pace in testing activity underscore its dual goal of advancing its weaponry and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations.

The North conducted two medium-range tests from near its capital area in recent weeks that the US and South Korean militaries later assessed as involving components of the North's largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17.

The missile could soon be tested at full range, according to the US and South Korea.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Switzerland Falling Deaths

Four found dead at bottom of seven-storey building in Switzerland

Russia has banned Google News for "spreading disinformation" .

Russia bans Google News for 'spreading disinformation' about invasion of Ukraine

Putin is at risk of rebellion from his FSB security service, it's been claimed

Putin 'risks rebellion' from his security service which is 'furious' over Ukraine invasion

Boris Johnson compared Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill

Soldiers hold shovels as they preparing to head to the crash site of China Eastern flight 5735

Search area widened for second black box after China Eastern plane crash

Kim Jong Un

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea

Prince William spoke out against slavery

Slavery 'was abhorrent and should never have happened' William says after protests

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations on Thursday

The UK is set to provide more weaponry to Ukraine, including NLAW anti-tank launchers

UK to send more missiles to Ukraine as Boris declares 'Putin is already failing'

Russia Ukraine War UN Humanitarian

UN Security Council defeats Russian resolution on Ukraine crisis

Obit Albright

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 85

Russia Ukraine War

Up to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war – Nato

US Myanmar Genocide

Russian troops have committed war crimes, says US government

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay roubles for gas

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato adding troops in eastern Europe

A photo of Anne Frank

Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank betrayal book amid critique

World News

See more World News

Japan Earthquake

Two dead and 94 injured after powerful earthquake hits Japan

7 days ago

noosh

Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release

7 days ago

Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces destroy theatre sheltering hundreds of Ukrainians

7 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

TfL is being prosecuted over the incident.

Croydon tram crash: TfL to be prosecuted over 'health and safety failings'

2 hours ago

Boris Johnson says Putin has already crossed red lines in attacking civilians

Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

3 hours ago

Rishi Sunak is being urged to take more action against the cost of living crisis

Tory MPs urge Sunak to cut taxes quicker as living standards set to plummet

10 hours ago

An upmarket London tennis club has been branded "woke lefty loonies" after a transgender row exploded

'Tennis club goes woke': Trans row after upmarket club dumps female membership option

12 hours ago

Former British paratrooper Soldier F may still face prosecution for double murder at Bloody Sunday

Soldier F could still face prosecution over 1972 Bloody Sunday deaths

19 hours ago

Rishi Sunak has unveiled his Spring Statement 2022.

Brits face biggest tax burden since 1940s despite Rishi's £6bn giveaway

20 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police