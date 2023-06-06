A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

Just Stop Oil donor Dale Vince speaks to Nick Ferrari

By Abbie Reynolds

Green Industrialist Dale Vince says he continues to donate to the Labour Party because he wants them to win the next election despite how he feels about their campaign tactics.

The founder of green energy company Ecotricity, Dale Vince, is a donor for both the Labour Party and Just Stop Oil, as well as other causes, he tells Nick Ferrari.

After Just Stop Oil's highly criticised demonstrations, Nick asked: "You support their goals, do you support their tactics?"

"Maybe not everything they do but it doesn't matter to me. It's the same with the Labour Party," Mr Vince began, "I support the Labour Party I want them to win the next election very much, I think it's the most important thing for our country."

The eco-activist, who has been "concerned" about the climate since the nineties, said: "This is the most important election in my lifetime. But I don't have to agree with every Labour policy to feel that way."

Ecotricity's founder went on: "Nobody gets to vote for a party they feel perfectly aligned with, I believe, it's a best-fit type thing. But I think Labour are by far the best choice for our country."

Just Stop Oil activists passing through Parliament Square, in their daily slow march demanding that the government stops issuing new fossil fuel licences. Picture: Alamy

Returning to Nick's original question he said: "I think Just Stop Oil is doing a fantastic job of raising this issue because we are constantly talking about the climate crisis."

Dale Vince branded the current government's energy plans as "reckless" and said drilling for new gas and oil is a "crazy thing to do in the teeth of a climate crisis".

