Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'

20 January 2021, 10:06 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 10:08

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Labour shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said there was an opportunity for Britain now that the page was being turned on the Trump administration.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari just hours ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president Lisa Nandy said this was the moment the UK could turn the page on a fractured relationship with the USA.

She told Nick she believed Mr Biden would want to have a relationship with the UK in spite of personal misgivings about Boris Johnson.

"We could see ourselves in a very strong position," Ms Nandy told LBC.

When Nick asked the Shadow Foreign Secretary how she saw Trump's time in office the answer was swift.

Read more: Trump insists his political movement 'is only just beginning' in farewell address

She said it was perhaps the "darkest most divisive period of my lifetime," citing her half Indian heritage Ms Nandy said it had been "appalling to watch the degradation and all that it stands for."

Mr Nandy went on to tell LBC how a lot of people had felt pain seeing how Donald Trump had executed his time in office.

Earlier Home Secretary Priti Patel told LBC that the UK-US special relationship will be "stronger than ever" with Joe Biden as President.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Ms Patel said: "I think the relationship will be stronger than ever, our relationship will go from strength to strength.

The conversation comes just hours ahead of Joe Biden swearing the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Read more: Ring of steel in Washington DC on Donald Trump's final day in office

Explained: How to watch Biden’s inauguration in UK from start time to TV schedule

