Criticism of Liz Truss is 'deeply wrong and unfair,' and 'deserves support' Foreign Sec claims

13 October 2022, 09:25 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 09:55

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said Liz Truss deserves support to push through her economic growth plan.

The comments come as Liz Truss was under fire from her own MPs as they demanded more U-turns on her tax-slashing agenda after she ruled out spending cuts to balance the books.

The Prime Minister's leadership was in renewed peril as she was accused of "trashing the last 10 years" of the Tories' record at a bruising meeting with backbenchers.

Read more: Abandon tax cuts now: Advisers turn on Truss after she pledges to not reduce public spending

Mr Cleverly told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "The criticism of the Prime Minister is deeply wrong, it's deeply unfair," adding Liz Truss was "doing exactly what she said she was going to do."

Nick shot back "I don't recall her saying she was going to tank the economy. I must have been out that day."

"It's a lovely soundbite, but our growth has been higher than predicted," the Foreign Secretary replied.

Read more: Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs

Mr Cleverly told Nick: "We have got a tough winter ahead, we completely get that. The Prime Minister has got a growth plan.

"She made it clear what she was going to do. I think we should give her the support, give the Chancellor the support, to deliver on the plan she has put in place.

"You can't be critical of our low growth rate and also critical of the interventions to stimulate growth. You have got to pick one or the other, and Liz has picked growth."

MPs piled pressure on the Prime Minister to restore market confidence in her Government, with reports suggesting she is facing mounting calls to reverse or delay her plan to cancel a rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%, due in April.

Ms Truss has insisted this and other tax cuts will boost growth, but the so-far unfunded measures in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget have sparked chaos in the financial markets.

Earlier, Mr Cleverly said the Government should stick with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

After Liz Truss endured a difficult encounter with Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee on Wednesday, Mr Cleverly insisted they had to grow the economy.

He told Sky News: "Ultimately, what that mini-budget was about was protecting tens of millions of people from unaffordable energy prices. That was the bulk of that proposal.

"It was about making sure that taxes for 30 million people were reduced a little bit and those are really strong principles. I think we should absolutely stick with those.

"All those things are really key for the growth agenda the Prime Minister has put forward."

Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: LBC

Damian Green, a former deputy prime minister, said Conservative MPs are openly discussing reversing some of the mini-budget measures, as they question how else she can reduce debt after she rejected public spending reductions.

"It is indeed a topic of conversation around the tea rooms of the House of Commons as well, because we can all do the rough maths and see that it's very difficult," he said.

"One of the obvious ways would be possibly to defer some of the tax cuts or the failure to put taxes up."

As MPs openly discussed the prospect of ousting the Prime Minister, an attempt to win over mutinous MPs at a meeting of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee on Wednesday evening failed.

Addressing the group, Ms Truss said small businesses would have faced "devastation" if the Government had not acted to cap energy prices, according to aides.

But she was met with open criticism, with MPs reportedly raising concerns about soaring mortgage rates and the Tories' slump in the polls.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Deputy PM Theresa Coffey was held to account on her contradictory voting record when it came to smoking.

Deputy PM Therese Coffey squirms when challenged over her voting record on smoking in cars with children

‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Kwasi Kwarteng admitted in hindsight he should not have met financiers after his mini-budget

'I shouldn't have gone to meet hedge fund managers after my mini-budget crashed the pound', Kwarteng admits

Exclusive
Kwasi Kwarteng did not rule out more U-turns

Kwarteng fails to rule out further U-turns after humiliating 45p tax cut reversal

'Big doors swing on little hinges,' the headteacher told Nick Ferrari

'Little things matter': Head defends sending 50 kids home in one day for wearing wrong socks

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

LBC's Reporter Charlotte Lynch took a dip off the Cornish Coast

Nick Ferrari's 'swimming in shark infested waters' reporter challenge

Jacob Rees-Mogg said civil servants had been offered a course on witchcraft

Courses on Check Yo Privilege and witchcraft for civil servants are a waste of time, says JRM
The Defence Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ben Wallace accuses Rishi Suank of trying to block extra cash for defence spending

Ben Wallace is backing Liz Truss

'Feisty' Truss is my choice for PM, says Ben Wallace as he reveals endorsement

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

NHS waiting list hits record high breaching 7million for the first time ever

A new Channel 4 show will see a studio audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy a painting by Hitler with a flamethrower

'Like book burning': Row over Channel 4 plans to buy Hitler's painting and have Jimmy Carr destroy it with flamethrower
Police are set to use data to predict which men will commit sexual assaults

Police to 'predict which men will sexually assault women and girls'

Amazon pink dolphins, sea lion pups and the rainforest have all been threatened in recent decades

70% of world's wildlife has 'disappeared' in the past 50 years

Police searching for Leah Croucher found human remains in a house in Milton Keynes

Police find human remains and Leah Croucher’s belongings at 'abandoned former home of paedophile'
Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1bn

Alex Jones defiantly says 'we’re not going away' and labels $1bn Sandy Hook lies judgement 'a joke'
King Charles met the beleaguered Prime Minister on Wednesday, after she attended Prime Minister's Questions

King Charles mutters 'dear oh dear' to under-fire Liz Truss as pair meet for weekly audience
The controversial video has since been removed.

Doctors furious after NHS bosses share TikTok about luxurious head offices

Camilla may not wear the Queen consort's crown to avoid upsetting India

Camilla may not wear Queen mother's crown at Charles' coronation to avoid upset over controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond
bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills