'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari couldn't believe his ears after finding out that street party planners will have to draw up counter terrorism plans for Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Local authorities across the country have set out guidance that people must follow if they are organising celebrations for the Queen's jubilee.

Party organisers have been slapped with rules ranging from bans on bunting being wrapped around lampposts to residents coming up with deterrents against potential terrorist attacks.

Nick Ferrari struggled to wrap his head around the news.

"In Number 10 they can't stop partying...meanwhile for the poor serfs who pay their wages, we're not even allowed to get the bunting out unless we employ the marines to defend us!"

Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove has called for authorities to be "completely flexible" in allowing residents to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Nick remembered the beginning of his journalism career when he was covering Jubilee celebrations.

"Street parties were just held like that" he told listeners, sharing his dismay at the changes in how authorities police such events.

"We had the IRA – we didn't have counter-terrorism!

"We didn't have extreme weather planning, but we were trying bunting to the lampposts!"