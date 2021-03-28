5,000 fans attend Barcelona rock concert after taking rapid Covid tests

28 March 2021, 17:55

Fans at the concert by rock group Love of Lesbian
Fans at the concert by rock group Love of Lesbian. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Around 5,000 fans have attended a rock concert in Barcelona after receiving negative same-day Covid-19 test results.

Spanish health authorities gave permission for the gig to go ahead as part of a pilot scheme examining the effectiveness of rapid testing for mass events.

It is believed to be the biggest concert in Europe since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: UK passes 30 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Fans packed into the Palau Sant Jordi arena on Saturday evening to watch Indie rock band Love of Lesbian.

They took a test earlier in the day.

Nurses from a local hospital carried out the tests in tents at three different locations in the city.

5,000 people attended the concert in Barcelona
5,000 people attended the concert in Barcelona. Picture: PA

The fans were only allowed to enter the venue after a negative result code was sent to their phone.

They had to wear masks during the performance but did not have to social distance.

A similar event took place in the Netherlands last week, where people attended a two-day music festival.

World News

See more World News

Vatican Pope Palm Sunday

Pope laments weariness and hardship in pandemic’s second year

1 hour ago

Cannabis

New York legislators agree to legalise recreational marijuana

3 hours ago

Virus Outbreak France

Paris doctors warn of ‘catastrophic’ overload of coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

Neale Hanvey has defected to Alex Salmond's new Alba Party

Neale Hanvey becomes second SNP MP to defect to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party

11 mins ago

Police have warned people not to be complacent as lockdown rules ease on Monday in England.

Met Police warn against 'complacency' ahead of Monday lockdown relaxation

1 hour ago

More than 30 million people have now received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the UK

UK passes 30 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

2 hours ago

Kill the Bill protests have been seen in cities across the UK over the last week, with move expected over Easter.

Police chief 'horrified' that 'Kill the Bill' hashtag is allowed on Twitter

3 hours ago

From 6 April lorry drivers entering the UK for more than 48 hours will need to take a Covid test.

Lorry drivers to be tested for Covid-19 on arrival to UK

4 hours ago

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told Swarbrick on Sunday could be off "for many years" if they don't return this summer.

Culture Sec warns mass events could be off 'for many years' if they don't return in June

6 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London