5,000 fans attend Barcelona rock concert after taking rapid Covid tests
28 March 2021, 17:55
Around 5,000 fans have attended a rock concert in Barcelona after receiving negative same-day Covid-19 test results.
Spanish health authorities gave permission for the gig to go ahead as part of a pilot scheme examining the effectiveness of rapid testing for mass events.
It is believed to be the biggest concert in Europe since the start of the pandemic.
Fans packed into the Palau Sant Jordi arena on Saturday evening to watch Indie rock band Love of Lesbian.
They took a test earlier in the day.
Nurses from a local hospital carried out the tests in tents at three different locations in the city.
The fans were only allowed to enter the venue after a negative result code was sent to their phone.
They had to wear masks during the performance but did not have to social distance.
A similar event took place in the Netherlands last week, where people attended a two-day music festival.