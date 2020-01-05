Breaking News

Boris Johnson finally responds to Iran crisis

Boris Johnson finally responds to Iran crisis calling Qasem Soleimani 'a threat to all our interests'. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister has finally responded to the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Today I have spoken with President Macron, President Trump and Chancellor Merkel, and will be speaking with other leaders in the coming days.

"General Qassem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region.

"Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel, we will not lament his death.

"It is clear however that all calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no-one's interest.

"We are in close contact with all sides to encourage de-escalation.

"I will be speaking to other leaders and our Iraqi friends to support peace and stability."

Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds force, was killed in a targeted strike at Baghdad Airport in the neighbouring Iraq in the early hours of Friday morning.

His death has sparked international concerns of unrest in the region, with the US urging its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

The day after the attack, a number of co-ordinated attacks were made on the US Embassy in Baghdad and military bases where US forces are based.

No deaths were reported in the strikes, although a number of injuries were suffered.

US President Donald Trump claimed strike was done to "stop a war", saying Soleimani "made the death of innocent people his sick passion".

He later vowed to bomb 52 sites in Iran if there are any more retaliations from Tehran.

Tehran had previously warned "severe revenge" awaits the US, and announced three days of national mourning will commence.

Soleimani was once described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "living martyr of the revolution."

He was an icon of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution who was hailed a figure of national resilience against four decades of US pressure and sanctions.

But, for the US and Israel, he was an enemy of the west and a shadowy figure in charge of Iran's proxy forces.

In the eyes of those in Washington and Tel Aviv, he was directly responsible for fighters in Syria backing President Bashar al-Assad and for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.

His death was ordered by Mr Trump, who told US forces to take "decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing the 62-year-old commander".

Foreign governments on both sides have urged restraint and de-escalation in the area.UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.

"Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests."