Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform 'can now stand unaided'

A young French boy who was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform can now stand unaided, over a year after he suffered life-changing injuries. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A young French boy who was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform can now stand unaided, over a year after he suffered life-changing injuries.

The boy was only six when Jonty Bravery, then 17, threw him from the 10th floor viewing platform, where he landed head-first on the 5th floor balcony below.

Bravery, now 18, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for attempted murder.

The youngster, now seven, had been visiting London from France with his family at the time, and suffered a bleed on his brain and spinal injuries during the attack on 4 August 2019.

He has now moved into a new recovery centre in his native France as his rehabilitation continues,

In a statement updating well-wishers about the victim's progress, the boy's family described how his condition has improved in recent months.

They said: "We are already seeing new progress: he can at last stand on his legs without any help or support!

Bravery, now 18, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for attempted murder. Picture: PA

"Furthermore, his memory is gradually improving: he can now remember activities he has done the same day or the day before!

"Regarding food, he now eats almost alone (after everything has been cut out and prepared for him) and, in a suitable glass, he begins to drink slightly thickened liquids!

"It's very important progress."

The family said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spends his weekdays at the rehabilitation centre and stays with his family at the weekends.

The statement added: "At the moment, we are still far from home, but we have come close enough that our son's friends can come and visit him more often, as well as our family.

"The lockdown had isolated us so much: it was really, really hard.

"We strongly believe in this new centre."

A fundraising page for the victim has raised more than £250,000 towards his care.