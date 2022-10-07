Ex-WWE star and and reality tv show winner Sara Lee dies aged 30

7 October 2022, 11:03

Sara Lee won the 2015 edition of Tough Enough, and was awarded a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE.
Sara Lee won the 2015 edition of Tough Enough, and was awarded a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE. Picture: @saraann_lee

By Cameron Kerr

Wrestling stars have paid tribute to the winner of a WWE reality show who has died at the age of 30.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sara Lee won Tough Enough - and elimination-style programme to find new talent to join WWE - in 2015. Before joining the competition she was a power lifter, and studying to be an ultrasound technician.

The competition winner received the prize of a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE, but was released the following year.

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," her mother, Terri Lee, said in part in a social media post. "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

The cause of death was not provided.

The 30-year-old was a mother of three children and married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, known as Westin Blake.

Sara was studying to be an ultrasound technician before winning Tough Enough.
Sara was studying to be an ultrasound technician before winning Tough Enough. Picture: @saraann_lee

In her final post on Instagram earlier this week, she noted that she had been struggling with her 'first ever' sinus infection.

Wrestling star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, was among those to pay tribute to Sara, describing her as a "very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with".

Impact star Chelsea Green said she would remember her friend as "laughing, smiling" and "carefree".

Read more: 30 Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after they glued themselves to road in Trafalgar Square

Read more: Liz Truss 'stops campaign' to help people save money on bills, amid serious warnings about blackouts

Fellow wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe campaign in aid of Sara's family. The campaign quickly hit its $20,000 target - raising almost three times that amount in 10 hours.

Tough Enough ran until 2015, and followed the fortunes of 13 WWE hopefuls as they competed for a place on the company's roster.

At the end of each season, a male and female winner were chosen and were awarded a WWE contract.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting

Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

Persian Gulf Tensions

UK and US navies test unmanned surveillance ships in Persian Gulf

Strasbourg, France. 02nd July, 2014. A Belarussian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski (also transliterated as Ales Bialacki, Ales Byalyatski, Alies Bialiacki and Alex Belyatsky) gives the press conference during the second day of plenary session at the

Jailed Belarus activist, Russian and Ukrainian groups awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Russia Ukraine War

Death toll from Russian missile attack on apartment blocks rises to 11

An Austrlian man may have been sent to a morgue while still alive, a doctor has claimed

Man, 55, was sent to morgue 'while still alive' and 'tried to get out of bodybag'

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Fans runs after being tear-gassed at an Argentina football match

One dead as police and fans clash outside Argentina football match

smashed boats following hurricane

Hurricane Ian death toll reaches triple digits

helicopter flies above car

Joe Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since Cuban Missile Crisis

A woman has been reunited with her family 53 years after being kidnapped aged four

'We never thought this would happen': Girl kidnapped aged four miraculously reunited with family 53 years later

Space Station

SpaceX delivers Russian and Native American women to station

Whitmer plot

Second man convicted in Michigan governor kidnap plot jailed for four years

Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy for Capitol attack

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

USA, ALASKA, ST. LAWRENCE ISLAND, INUIT VILLAGE OF GAMBELL FROM THE SEA

Two Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

France Iran Protests

Iran shows video of two French citizens it claims are spies

World News

See more World News

Tropical Weather South Carolina

Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, in South Carolina

6 days ago

Burkina Faso Crisis

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup

6 days ago

Karl Lagerfeld

Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld

6 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

The business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg (right), has given his support to a bank holiday for the King's coronation, describing the idea as 'perfectly reasonable'.

Jacob Rees-Mogg backs plans for a coronation bank holiday after concerns of financial impacts

2 hours ago

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts as Brits could get paid for saving energy

Liz Truss 'stops campaign' to help people save money on bills, amid serious warnings about blackouts

10 hours ago

ASDA is offering a special meal deal for over 60s over winter to help them cope with soaring energy bills

Asda launches £1 'winter warmer' meal deal for over 60s amid soaring costs and threat of blackouts

13 hours ago

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts in the UK after the National Grid warned they could be needed

Liz Truss refuses to rule out blackouts after National Grid's warning over 'worst case scenario' this winter

14 hours ago

Come to Ukraine and witness horrors of war first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to conflict

Come to Ukraine to see horrors first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to war

16 hours ago

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Doreen Lawrence are among six people suing the publisher of the Daily Mail

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high-profile individuals launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher

16 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London